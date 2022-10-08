Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run

Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC.

The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius.

Wilder vs Helenius happens on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pay Per View fight in New York represents the opportunity for a first win since 2019 for Wilder.

Will Deontay Wilder fight in UFC?

Wilder was filmed through a side heel kick as he heads towards fight week. Despite clearly joking, Wilder then took the MMA question on the chin.

FightHub TV interviewed Wilder. They said: “As we see Wilder training for his return and throwing a sidekick!

“He is later asked if he would consider making an MMA debut inside the UFC octagon as Wilder says he can’t rule it out!”

The knockout fighter needs a win against Helenius to push towards another shot at the WBC heavyweight title held by his old rival, “The Gypsy King.”

Victory on Oct 15 will see Wilder face Andy Ruiz Jr. [who beat Luis Ortiz last month] in a final WBC eliminator. The winner of that fight, potentially being staged in February in Las Vegas, will then be Fury’s mandatory.

Unless Wilder veers off and accepts an offer to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk instead, Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants Ruiz to fulfill the final headliner of his contract against Wilder.

Wilder vs Ruiz

Haymon holds two of the best heavyweights outside the title picture on his roster. Therefore, it would take a serious offer from AJ to stop the Wilder vs Ruiz three-year plan.

Ahead of his collision with ex-sparring partner Helenius, Wilder is in a confident mood.

“This is an exciting time. It’s special for the heavyweight division. I’m really looking forward to October 15 at Barclays Center,” said Wilder.

“This is going to be an amazing fight. Even though we know each other well, make no mistake, when it’s time to turn it on, the fans will leave with another memorable moment.”

Wilder holds no doubts that he will reign as a titleholder again after previously enjoying a five-year reign with the WBC title.

Wilder vs Helenius

“October 15 is the return of the king. I’m looking forward to returning to my second home,” assured Wilder.

“My second reign will be filled with joy and excitement for me and those who support me. I’m looking to put on great fights like I always have.”

Wilder has sparred over 600 rounds for this latest PPV, mixing up the sessions alongside trainer Malik Scott.

“Changing the way we train has definitely opened up my mind leading into this fight,” stated the Tuscaloosa native.

“Training the same way all the time can get boring. This camp has been more fun and more exciting.

“I made it my business to do pre-camp away from home before coming back to Alabama for sparring. It’s definitely refreshed me in this business of boxing.

“Barclays Center [New York] holds something special in my heart. It’s a second home to me.

“My most electrifying knockouts and exciting memories have been there. It feels good to go back and add more memories.”

Deontay Wilder sparring

Wilder added, “Sparring someone and fighting when it counts are two different things, concluding on training with Helenius for the third Tyson Fury fight. Sparring is more of a practice.

“If Robert feels he will be able to match my showmanship, then I have to take his word for it. It will bring more excitement to the fight.”

Boasting 41 KOs from 42 wins, Wilder is one of the most ferocious punchers on the planet. Fighters around the globe fear the fact it only takes one second to get taken out by Wilder’s right hand.

Ask Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, or Johann Duhaupas about how hard Wilder hits.

However, two of the most impressive stoppages on his CV came in Brooklyn when Wilder knocked out Artur Szpilka with one punch when behind on the cards and Dominic Breazeale in the first round.

A Las Vegas detonation against Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena remains the most devastating blow WBN has ever seen live.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

