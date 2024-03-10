Ryan Garcia fight in jeopardy again over ‘proof of time travel’ claim

Ryan Garcia’s mental health is front and center again as the boxer continues to fire substantial claims ahead of a fight with Devin Haney.

This time around, Garcia states he was gagged from Instagram and Twitter, so he switched his attention to TikTok.

Posting his intent to expose in a ‘deep dive,’ Garcia stated he could prove time travel, indicating that the young super lightweight has lost sight of his professional career.

With a massive fight against Devin Haney on April 20, Garcia seems only focused on being on social media pushing his beliefs. Despite many statements in which he promised to provide evidence, his followers have only heard his word.

Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya have a massive decision to make in the coming days, as the Haney fight was already on the ropes when Garcia was told to focus on boxing three days ago.

Ryan Garcia says he can prove time travel

Ahead of his TikTok live, Garcia said: “God brought me back. I’m posting tomorrow [on TikTok]. I’m not mentally ill, and I’m preparing for this fight.

“Save the Children. God bless you. They tried to silence me. Love conquers all, and I didn’t tell one lie. There is so much more, and I’m worried. But God has shown me already that I will be okay.

“I tried to leave encrypted messages on other platforms, but no one caught on. I understand it must come from me. TikTok seems safe to me right now until they catch on. That’s why they want to ban TikTok.

“I love you guys. Protect the kids. They need you. It’s so much worse than you know.”

Despite many prompts to focus on a very dangerous opponent, two-weight world champion Haney, Garcia seems intent on keeping up his allegations and claims, which include showing the world how to travel in time.

“There is proof of time travel. I have it, and I’m going to post about it tomorrow for my second video and go deep into explaining it. Be ready to dive deep.”

Mental assessment

He also added that he has to stop the claims on other platforms as he’s been asked to see a mental expert to assess his mindset.

“If you see me act normal on Instagram, that’s because I have to, and also on Twitter. I have to do this until the acquired time, but trust me I don’t want to be quiet.

“Let’s talk here. Ask me questions until they find out about this. Also, they are making me get a mental evaluation. I will pass, of course, because I’m not mentally ill.

“I’m going live dropping bombshells. Real discussion and actual proof. Be there in going to expose their rules. Where do we go from here?

“We can’t let this die down. They want us to go on and act like that was just a moment where Ryan went crazy. No, we have them right where we want them. We are the generation to stand up. We are the generation to set the table for the Lord’s Return. Let God’s will be done, not mine.”

It seems a matter of time until the fight is called off. Whether Garcia’s claims are valid or not, his mindset doesn’t suggest his focus is on April 20.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010. Read all articles from the author here.

