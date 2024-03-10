Light heavyweight fights at heavyweight after weighing in 8lbs over

Renold Quinlan saw his fight canceled after a mix-up on the scales saw the light heavyweight from Australia come in far more than an agreed limit.

Heading up to cruiserweight, the former Chris Eubank Jr. opponent saw his fight with Bilal Akkawy scrapped after weighing 4.8kg [eight pounds] over the limit.

Quinlan didn’t know the fight was at an agreed catchweight of 86kg. The Aussie thought the fight was at the usual cruiserweight target.

Drama at the scaling saw both sides arguing in an altercation that threatened to become violent. Security separated both sides before promoters at No Limit announced the cancelation.

Akkawy’s father didn’t blame Quinlan after seeing the fight fall apart.

“You’ve done the wrong thing, and now you want to talk,” Mick told Quinlan, as reported by Fox Sports Australia.

However, Akkawy himself was quoted as stating: “Lose the weight. Lose the weight. A man’s word is a man’s word. Don’t tell me, cruiserweight!”

Light heavyweight to heavyweight

There was no way Quinlan would be able to lose eight pounds in weight at the second time of asking. A contingency plan followed, and Quinlan’s appearance on the March 6 card was saved.

No Limit drafted in heavyweight Troy Pilcher, who out-weighed Quinlan by seventeen pounds. Quinlan’s official weight was put down as 2014 rather than just over 200 pounds after he was allowed to rehydrate to face Pilcher.

Ultimately, Quinlan lost via a six-round unanimous decision as Pilcher moved to 9-0-1. Scores read 59-55 across the board.

After facing Eubank Jr. in 2017, Quinlan has become a journeyman, losing seventeen of his 31 fights. In London, Quinlan was defending the IBO super middleweight title against Eubank at the time.

Stopped in ten rounds by the top middleweight contender, Quinlan lost his title and has found higher-level victories hard to come by since.

Eubank Jr. is currently linked to facing Terence Crawford in a summer showdown.

