Oscar De La Hoya rejects Ryan Garcia withdrawal, ‘He looks good!’

Oscar De La Hoya skated over many problems and questions regarding Ryan Garcia as the promoter confirmed he will fight in six weeks.

Concern over Garcia’s mindset has been expressed over the last week as the Golden Boy star went on a manic episode of conspiracy theories and allegations that overshadowed the initial build-up.

Comments about ‘elites abuse’ and plots to kill and silence him led many fans and media to call for intervention as Garcia went through a rough patch.

Garcia seemed for from in a mental state to box next month, which De La Hoya failed to address in a recent interview. The former world champion rejected any notion of withdrawing Garcia from the fight to assess his mental state.

Despite Garcia looking shabby and as if he hadn’t washed for days, De La Hoya said he looked good after a shower and would be in the ring no matter what.

Oscar De La Hoya refuses Ryan Garcia’s withdrawal

“I’ve been in touch with Ryan Garcia! I spoke to him yesterday! He looks good, he looks good! He looks ready. I’m telling you,” De La Hoya told media, including Fight Hub TV, at the Goulamirian vs Ramirez press conference.

“All I know is that he left to [train in] camp yesterday, and he’s with Derrick James [trainer]. He’s with his whole team. The whole thing about Ryan is he’s been training, and there are six to seven weeks left to train and be ready for this fight on April 20. That’s perfect timing. Look at my history; I needed five to six weeks in camp when I was fighting. It’s perfect timing. There’s nothing [wrong], it’s all good.

“We will see Ryan Garcia in the ring on April 20,” he added.

Return to Instagram

Hours before, Garcia had taken to social media wearing a crown of thorns to announce his return to Instagram. “Kingry” had previously accused higher powers of confiscating his phone during a kidnap and freezing all his bank accounts.

“I know a lot of you guys are wondering what actually went down. The truth is I was oppressed and forced to speak from different phones and outlets. Although it was a rough three days, I’m safe. Praise the Lord.

“I want everyone to know I love God. My eyes have seen a lot of things. It may have felt as if it was some type of episode, but I can assure you it wasn’t. But with that being said. I am going to, for the moment, put that battle to the side to defeat Devil Haney.

“I will always stand and fight for the Children in the World. Too much is given; much is expected. I appreciate everyone’s support and love. It will be reciprocated. DM me and comment if you have any other questions.”

