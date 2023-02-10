How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?

World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career.

Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins.

“Imagine beating more champions than anyone [26], and a fan says he won’t fight anyone who has a chance to beat him. Weird times we’re in,” said Ellerbe.

This prompted a closer inspection of Mayweather’s exceptional 50-0 record.

Note: World Boxing Union and World Boxing Federation don’t count.

World champions defeated by Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather’s run began at 17-0 in October 1998. He faced Genaro Hernandez for the WBC super featherweight title.

After dethroning the world ruler, Hernandez retired.

A win over Alfredo Manfredy followed. However, Manfredy was not a world champion with any significant organizations.

Argentinian Carlos Rios was next, another challenger who could not claim a belt during a long career.

Ugandan Commonwealth belt holder Justin Juuko was beaten in nine rounds by Mayweather three months later. Juuko didn’t belong to the champion club.

Having lost to Hernandez just before Mayweather dethroned the Mexican legend, Puerto Rican Carlos Gerena added another non-ruler to the list of conquests.

At 22-0, Floyd Mayweather had beaten just a solitary world champion during his tenure. It’s then he cranked up his opponents in a bid for destiny.

Mayweather’s 15-fight streak over world champions

Of his following eleven victories, six came against world champions. They consist of Gregorio Vargas, Emanuel Augustus, Diego Corrales, Carlos Hernandez, Jesus Chavez, Jose Luis Castillo [twice], Victoriano Sosa, Philipo Ndou, DeMarcus Corley, and Henry Bruseles.

Where the Castillo double counts as two would probably have an answer of ‘yes’ regarding Ellerbe’s total. Therefore, as Mayweather prepared to battle Arturo Gatti in the fight that elevated his persona to the next level, Mayweather triumphed against seven world champions.

2005 was a defining year in the phenom stakes for Mayweather. At the time, he had ten years on the clock until his retirement. He reeled off an unprecedented streak of fifteen straight wins over world champions.

They were Gatti, Sharmba Mitchell, Zab Judah, Carlos Baldomir, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Victor Ortiz, Miguel Cotto, Robert Guerrero, Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana [twice], and Manny Pacquiao before hanging up his gloves after beating Andre Berto.

Mayweather returned two years later to battle UFC’ Champ Champ’ Conor McGregor. However, defeating a cross-code fighter with limited ability is never considered a 50th win.

Total champions beaten

So taking into account the two rematches [Castillo and Maidana], Mayweather beat 23 world champions but 21 separately.

Ellerbe must be counting WBU, IBA, or WBF somewhere along the line, and maybe McGregor, despite his crown coming in a completely different sport.

