Joshua vs Ngannou ring walk times, TV info, PPV, running order

World Boxing News provides the Joshua vs Ngannou ring walk times, TV and PPV info, plus the final running order for ‘Knockout Chaos.’

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou trade blows for a potential shot at the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in 2025.

Zhilei’ Big Bang’ Zhang takes on ex-world titleholder Joseph Parker in the co-feature.

Joshua vs Ngannou ring walk times

Joshua and Ngannou are expected to ring walk at 02.20 am local time. This equates to 6.20 pm ET, 3.20 pm PT, and 11.20 pm UK time.

TV and PPV info

The event is live on DAZN PPV worldwide and available on Sky Sports in the UK. Saudi viewers can book via webook.com. US subscribers can also book via PPV.com.

Joshua vs Ngannou running order

[Last fight to first]

10 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest

Anthony Joshua – 252.4lbs

Francis Ngannou – 272.6lbs

WBO Interim Heavyweight World Championship

Zhilei Zhang – 291.6lbs

Joseph Parker – 247.6lbs

WBC Featherweight World Championship

Rey Vargas – 125lbs

Nick Ball – 126lbs

Vacant WBA Super-Welterweight World Championship

Israil Madrimov – 153.6lbs

Magomed Kurbanov – 153.6lbs

Vacant WBA International Lightweight contest 10×3 minute rounds

Mark Chamberlain – 134.6lbs

Gavin Gwynne – 134.6lbs

Eliminator for WBC Silver Super-Welterweight Championship, 10×3 minute rounds

Jack McGann – 153.4lbs

Louis Greene – 153.2lbs

WBO Global & WBC Special Event Heavyweight Contest, 10×3 Minute Rounds

Justis Huni – 243.2lbs

Kevin Lerena – 232.4 lbs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest

Roman Fury – 224lbs

Martin Svarc – 225lbs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

Ziyad Almaayouf – 144.4lbs

Christian Lopes Flores – 142lbs

8 X 3 Minute Heavyweight Contest

Andrii Novytskyi – 239.4lbs

Juan Torres – 255.6lbs

Seleted fighter quotes:

Anthony Joshua:

“God is good, life is good, no complaining. I had about ten days off [after I beat Wallin] to get back to basics and get on the grind. God is good. We’re happy. All will be revealed.

Francis Ngannou:

“I think I haven’t shocked the world yet. But first of all, I want to thank everybody here for making this happen. All of the promoters are here. I also want to thank His Excellency my brother Turki Alalshikh. I want to thank AJ for also being part of this. It always takes two to tango, so thank you for being here and making this happen.

World title fights

Nick Ball

” I’ve got my opportunity and will take it with both hands. I respect all fighters, and he is a world champion, so he is No.1. fight night that will change. It is always the goal to remain focused, and that is what I am doing now, taking each day as it comes and enjoying this experience. I am ready to get the job done. No one knows what will happen until you get in the ring, and I am coming in explosive, so we will soon find out. It will mean everything to me because this is a life-changing fight.”

Rey Vargas

“This fight I take pretty seriously; it is a mandatory fight, and I am ready to defend my title and talk with my fists, not words. I understand that every promoter is happy to see his fighter in the ring, but only two people exist. I am ready to fight. We can fight today, tomorrow, or any time – I am ready to fight. I am a true champion, and my record speaks for itself. I will prove myself as I have done throughout my career. You will see Rey Vargas giving everything in the ring.”

Israil Madrimov

“I am so happy to be here. Thank you to His Excellency for giving me this chance and this opportunity. Let’s go! The potential Terrance Crawford fight would be very interesting, but let’s focus on that fight in the future.”

Magomed Kurbano

“All of my life, I have been fighting at home. For me, the home is everywhere with a ring. So when I have been waiting for this chance for 16 years, I will use it. I will beat him like I have beaten my 25 opponents before him.”

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.