Joshua focused on Ngannou victory: ‘It’s not rocket science’

Anthony Joshua delved deeper into his psyche at the final press conference for his clash with Francis Ngannou.

The former heavyweight champion is ready to battle one of UFC’s greatest heavyweights of the modern era. Joshua is aware of the dangers posed by Ngannou after he dropped Tyson Fury on his boxing debut last October.

Discussing the Friday night fight at Riyadh Season, Joshua intends to follow his path to destiny.

Joshua discusses Ngannou

“We are not looking past this fight, the incentives. All that stuff, it is just about a win. I’ve got to focus on my game plan and what I’ve got to do. His first dream was to be a boxer, which people forget. He had been doing it from a young age, so I know what I am up against because I look at all these small details.

“This is the life, and it is what I signed up to do. The best man will always win. It’s not rocket science, and one of the main things I am looking forward to is showing how good I am.”

Joshua is about to fight for the fourth time in less than twelve months. His desire to improve was strong following two losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

“I had about ten days off, then got back to the grind. God is good, and we are happy. All will be revealed: straight-out war, relentlessness, a good fight; that is what everyone is here for a good fight.

“I spar, I do my film study and keep it professional, but what happens on the night is different, and all that textbook stuff goes out of the window. You’ve just got to be relentless.

“What is going to happen is already written in the stars. I am just going to follow my destiny. It is our duty to do what we’ve got to do for these people out here to give them the fights they want to see.

Friday night

“It is our duty to entertain them. Friday will soon come, Friday will soon go, and I look forward to the occasion.”

The pair will weigh in on Thursday before the final countdown begins. Tyson Fury will be ringside to oversee who he may face in the first part of 2025.

Fury battles Usyk in May and late 2024 for the undisputed crown. However, once the Usyk saga is over, the titles are expected to split.

