Floyd Mayweather 2019 plan, Manny Pacquiao II go out the window

World Boxing News

📸 Chris Farina

A New Year’s Eve return to the ring sparked a wave of enthusiasm over a potential final boxing run for five-weight legend Floyd Mayweather.

The American defeated out-gunned kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan with complete ease. In the process, he pocketed a $9.9m check for his trouble.

Weeks prior, Mayweather had met with career rival Manny Pacquiao to discuss the option of the Filipino signing with Al Haymon.

The deal transpired. Pacquiao soon revealed a special stipulation to his agreement with Mayweather’s advisor.

Pacquiao said he was promised a Mayweather rematch if he came through Adrien Broner, something which has not yet come to fruition.

Mayweather’s plan has certainly waned. As has another statement to his fans of ‘several’ Japanese exhibitions over the summer.

Instead, ‘Money’ has been travelling the world and flashing his wads of cash. Quitely leaving Pacquiao to concentrate on Keith Thurman.

A 21st appearance at the world famous MGM Grand Garden Arena looms next week. Mayweather continues to avoid attempting 51-0.

In his latest batch of released apparel, Mayweather Promotions used the tagline, ‘celebrate 50-0 forever’ which alludes to all 2019 and future fight plans going firmly out the window.







REMATCH

There could conceivably be one more trip to Asia for Mayweather by the end of this year. But judging by Pacquiao’s recent interview with WBN, the chances of the pair ever sharing the squared circle again are remote.

“Floyd is retired. If he can no longer fight at the elite level I am fighting at, he should stay retired,” Pacquiao exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I am only looking at active fighters. Floyd is not active anymore.”

Asked if he thought Floyd would ever fight again, Pacquiao replied: “That is a question only Floyd Mayweather can answer.

“Right now, I can only see this fight. I already wish it was July 20.

“Keith Thurman is going to be surprised by what he sees from me in the ring in Las Vegas.”

Last fighting competitively in 2015 against Andre Berto, Mayweather is fast approaching four years retired from boxing.

Only a one-sided win over Conor McGregor in 2017 broke the monotony as Mayweather enjoys the considerable fruits of his labor.

Their 2015 clash may be all she wrote.