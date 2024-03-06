Heavyweight forgets he switched from MMA to boxing, drops to 0-3

Heavyweight fighter Marcin Sianos made a stunning return to boxing after a four-year absence due to testing himself in MMA.

The Polish star, who scales a whopping 260 pounds-plus, returned to boxing after a less-than-standout run in the octagon. Before moving back to boxing, Sianos boasted a record of 8-7 over twelve years alternative between the codes.

However, his boxing comeback didn’t go to plan as Sianos faced 9-0 Artur Bizewski in his homeland. Despite landing a hurtful punch on his opponent in the Koszalin clash, Sianos was relieved of his senses. He forgot about the transition back to pugilism and went for the ground-and-pound.

Heavyweight grounds and pounds in boxing

Mounting Bizewski, Sianos connected with a blow and what looked like an elbow. He was immediately disqualified as his disappointing boxing record dropped to 0-3 after two losses in 2019.

Sianos lost a decision to Oskar Safaryan in his last appearance in the ring at the Polish National Championships. However, he did face Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov on the toughest of debuts three months before.

Unsurprisingly, Sianos lost via knockout against the man tipped to become a world heavyweight champion in the future.

Bizewski vs Sianos

This time around, it ended farcically for Sianos, who was pelted with objects as he left the arena after fans attempted to enter the ring. In the aftermath, Sianos also faced the wrath of fans for his actions.

“You should disappear from this world,” said one upset commenter. “You could have made him disabled for the rest of his life. Get out of the sports world!”

Another stated: “I hope you will never perform at any boxing gala again. Shame.”

“You should get a lifetime ban from pro rings/octagons. The authorities should take care of it because what you did on Saturday is some sort of crime. It’s such a circus I have never seen anywhere before,” added a third.

Bizewski made a joke of the ending from his side as Sianos became a talking point aside from the Ryan Garcia saga.

