Olympic heavyweight champion Bakhodir Jalolov lazer-focused on title

June 10th, 2022

Stephanie Trapp

Big-punching Olympic heavyweight champion Bakhodir Jalolov aims for an eleventh straight knockout on Friday evening, knowing a world title shot is inevitable.

Jalolov weighed 251 pounds for his clash with Jack Mulowayi and is a hot favorite to score another solid win at Turning Stone.

Discussing his ambitions ahead of the fight, Jalolov treats all bouts the same until he ultimately lands a world title opportunity.

“This is my first main event and the toughest fight of my pro career, so I’m very prepared, and I will show just how prepared I am,” said Jalolov.

“It hasn’t been that hard for me to switch styles and transition from the amateurs to the pros. But I understand that the opponents will get better, but so far, up until this point, there’s not a big difference.

“I’m looking at my opponent as just another fighter. I’m not looking at him as a special fighter. I do respect him as a fighter.

“I understand he’s a tough guy, never been knocked down. But I look at any fight in the world as just another.

“I’m just getting ready to fight. I’m only looking forward to the world championship fight. That’s what I’m concentrating on. This to me is just another fight.”

BAKHODIR JALOLOV KO

In attempting to keep up his one hundred percent KO ratio, Jalolov added: “If the knockout comes, it comes, but I’m not chasing it.

“I never chased it in the amateurs or the pros. It’s just when I land on people. They get hurt. If I wanted to, I could drop anyone with a punch.

“It could be a straight right, left, a body shot, in sparring people go down from jabs, body shots. I’m not looking for it, but if the punch lands clean, it doesn’t matter what punch it is.

“I’m 250 pounds, and whatever I touch will be painful.”

Opening up on his late dad, Bakhodir Jalolov concluded: “My father’s dream and my dream was for me to become an Olympic champion.

“When I went to the Olympics for the first time in 2016, I was young. My dad passed away a little earlier than the Olympics in 2016. So I knew I wouldn’t leave amateur boxing without Olympic gold.

“It was my dream, and it was my father’s dream.”

