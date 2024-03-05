Floyd Mayweather couldn’t save Ryan Garcia from current disaster

Floyd Mayweather tried to save Ryan Garcia from entering a Pay Per View bubble of scrutiny against Devin Haney. Now we know why.

The recent implosion of Garcia’s world clearly indicates that Mayweather foresaw the problems that would emerge from “Kingry” being placed into the pressure cooker of a massively significant fight.

Mayweather wanted Garcia to take the lower-profile Rolly Romero route and win a world title going a little under the radar. Initially, Garcia listened and broke off talks with Haney.

However, once Romero took another fight against Isaac Cruz, Garcia had no choice but to go back to Haney on the advice of his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Garcia admitted that the boxing legend wasn’t happy with the move, which has subsequently turned out to be a PR disaster.

Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia

“We’re cool, but I think Floyd Mayweather is a little mad at me for saying some things. Like I’ve seen the video of Devin Haney getting his ass knocked out by Gervonta Davis [in sparring], I’ve personally seen the video. I think Floyd got mad that I said that. Haney is knocked out, almost cold. You got your a** rocked, and you know it. Yes [Floyd showed me],” Garcia told The MMA Hour.

Once out of reach of Mayweather, to the happiness of De La Hoya, Garcia has gone entirely off the rails. His latest stunt was getting into it with MMA fighter Sean Strickland.

After Garcia attempted to explain days of unfathomable behavior, Strickland gave the boxer a piece of his mind.

“God, I hate famous people. Bro, you are f***ing rich. There are kids in salt mines, kids dying of cancer, begging for one more day on this earth. You’re having a mental breakdown on social media. You f***ing p***y.”

Responding to the taunt despite claiming his account was hacked, Garcia said: “If you knew God, you wouldn’t hate anyone. You went on and took advantage of a streamer who was someone with no experience. And you gave him a concussion. You think you are doing a service, but you are just a bully coming in the name of a hero.”

Sean Strickland exchange

Strickland replied: “Did you get what you want? Did enough people tell you they love you? Do you feel better? Did you get enough attention? Next time, be a man and pull the MF. Don’t press post.”

Garcia fired back: “I lost brain cells reading that! Please show me how serious you are to actually handling this like men! But let’s actually be serious: no internet stuff. And on top of that, I’d beat your a** box me like sneako. Alex [Pereira is] your daddy. Obnoxious big-headed a** hole.”

The exchange was another clear sign things are not what they seem for Ryan Garcia.

Nonito Donaire’s trainer and wife, Rachel, is one of many asking for an intervention.

“Someone needs to go check on Ryan. This is not normal,” she pointed out.

