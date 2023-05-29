Oscar De La Hoya threatens fans as Garcia vs Romero gets closer

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya lost it on social media yet again with a threat to anyone who aims verbal bombs at him on any platform.

The former ten-time world champion hit back after suffering abusive responses to his tweets over the weekend.

Letting off steam, De La Hoya unleashed an expletive-laden rant and stated he’d lay out anybody before adding a couple of emojis to make it less sinister.

However, it’s not the first time De La Hoya has unleashed on socials in the past. It certainly won’t be the last.

Oscar De La Hoya rant

“FYI, just because we are celebs doesn’t mean I’m going to take your lame s*** comments. I’m putting everyone on blast. Let’s go!”

He then added: “Shut the f*** up before I bend your legs.

“Remember always to stay humble because you never know when you’re going to lose.”

Aside from putting fans in their place, De La Hoya did offer an update on Ryan Garcia’s potential next opponent.

In April, Garcia elevated his standing in the sport by securing one million plus Pay Per View numbers against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The plan could now be to seek out a world title shot against Rolando Romero.

As it turns out, Romero was present at the recent Golden Boy Fight Night and earned praise from De La Hoya for showing love to rival promoters. However, it’s a smart move by Romero to stir up interest in a world title clash with Garcia.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero

“Can’t wait to meet with Ryan Garcia and his team on Tuesday. The four fighters I have lined up as his potential opponents are fire” said De La Hoya.

On Romero, he added: “My man [Rolly] supporting Golden Boy, unlike other fighters.”

Romero will undoubtedly be one of those four names. It looks to be a matter of persuading WBA President Gilberto Mendoza to give Garcia a shot at the title despite losing his last fight.

That should be a hard thing to do, as that’s precisely how Romero got his opportunity to win the title against Ismael Barroso.

Having lost their last bout, it’s hard to fathom how any contender can get a chance at a recognized belt. That scenario should be reserved to close run rematches, not handouts for the most significant promoters.

But that’s boxing.

Both fighters have shown interest in a collision.

After beating Barroso, Romero said: “There are only two fights I want. There’s the rematch with Tank Davis.

“But I think there’s a much bigger option. I want to go after Ryan Garcia. We can do it on Showtime PPV.”

Garcia responded: “Okay, Rollies, you asked for it. Let’s get it. This one is for Barroso!”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.