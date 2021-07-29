Oscar De La Hoya says fight at 47 vs MMA fighter isn’t “a circus exhibition”

July 29th, 2021

Chris Farina

Oscar De La Hoya is adamant that his return to the ring after a decade to fight an MMA fighter is not the same as other exhibitions of late.

“The Golden Boy,” who won world titles in six weight classes, has somehow been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission to fight after years of personal battles.

Question marks remain over the decision. But all De La Hoya seems to what to get across is that his event is no a freak show, like the Floyd Mayweather “circus” he previously criticized.

Speaking at the opening press event, De La Hoya aimed to put a professional marker on the $50 Pay Per View event. Although witnessing his statements, it was hard to see how different this new venture was from Mayweather’s cash grab.

“These exhibitions that we’re seeing are becoming a circus. I want no part of that,” said De La Hoya.

“And that’s why this fight is a real, sanctioned fight. It’s not an exhibition. Everybody who knows me, I’ve never been in a boring fight. I go out there and fight.

“An exhibition isn’t us. Vitor and I have too much at stake. When I see Belfort, I can see in his eyes how proud he is of his legacy. I feel the same way too, and I respect that.”

Belfort, for his part, is 44, way past anywhere near his best. He’s doubtful to be setting the boxing world alight even if he shocks De La Hoya on September 11.

The truth is, there’s money to be made from this kind of exhibition event, and everybody who has held a name in the sport previously can cash in.

Triller, De La Hoya, and Belfort will firmly have this on their minds come the fall.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA vs VITOR BELFORT

DE LA HOYA vs. BELFORT is presented by Triller Fight Club and will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand, and through all leading Cable, Satellite, and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The professional boxing match will test the fighting skills of these two greats in combat sports history, competing in the light heavyweight division in a scheduled eight-round bout.

De La Hoya vs. Belfort is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center. Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was the first on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.

The PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada) plus the processing fee. Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/oscar-de-la-hoya-vs-vitor-belfort/2p9su/ for international pricing.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.