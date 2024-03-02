Canelo, David Benavidez, the 92% offer and unjustified interim

Canelo Alvarez faces further scrutiny before announcing his next Cinco De Mayo opponent for May 4 in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar has faced a backlash from fans over his refusal to face David Benavidez next despite insistence from his previous network. Canelo walked away from a deal with Premier Boxing Champions when they reportedly attempted to insert Benavidez into a two-fight deal for 2024.

Canelo’s decision to move elsewhere and mutually cancel his contract with Al Haymon was met with a barrage of abuse from his once-loyal fanbase. Unfollows and calls that he ‘ducked’ Benavidez followed as Canelo went into damage control with a potential all-Mexican battle with Jaime Munguia. That’s despite Canelo previously stating his opponent would be American.

Jermall Charlo was the fighter in question. However, he’s no longer available for both personal and professional reasons.

WBC did not order Canelo vs Benavidez

As Canelo swerved Benavidez, the World Boxing Council then negated its promise to order the mandatory super middleweight for March 2024. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman tried to quell the undeniable dissent against not ordering the fight by pushing Benavidez to an interim light heavyweight title shot against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

However, with Benavidez already the interim champion at 168, that makes zero sense in the current climate. It means another fight for Benavidez to make him an interim ruler, something he already holds at 168.

Sulaiman then suggested that Benavidez move up to 175 and back down for Canelo. Unsurprisingly, this idea was met with further resistance. One of those questioning the move was Mexican boxing journalist Ricardo Celis.

Directing his frustration at Sulaiman, Celis asked what was the point of another interim move.

“Hello Mauricio, isn’t it that there would no longer be interim titles not to confuse the fans more? The only WBC champion [at 175] is Beterbiev; let’s get rid of these [interim] titles.”

Defiant as always, Sulaiman responded: “Hello Ricardo, the confusion for fans is generated by the media that does not have the ability to analyze and understand actions looking for big fights. Everyone is happy with Benavidez

vs Gvozdyk. Benavidez having mandatory against the champion at 168 or 175 is great,” he added.

WBC rules contradict interim light heavyweight order

Little did Sulaiman know that Celis had gone away and done his homework. He looked through the rules and fired back at Sulaiman with a doozy.

“Hello, Mauricio. I kept thinking about what you said, so I started reading the articles from the WBC [rules and regulations]. Article 1.27 – Interim Champion, indicates that to create this ‘title,’ the champion must have been inactive for a period exceeding six months. This is not the case for Artur Beterbiev [WBC light heavyweight champion], who saw action in January and who returns on June 1st against [Dmitry] Bivol.

“At 175 lbs, you have a current champion who is fighting and paying you your 3% commission. There is no other article that has been amended and approved other than the one they have had since 2007 that talks about creating an Interim Champion.

“Here, the confusion is caused by the WBC, which is not governed by its own articles and rules, but by arranging the pieces as it sees fit.”

Fans applauded Celis for his actions in researching the rules. Sulaiman then pointed out that Celis had caused him to take further abuse.

“Now, they really let themselves go against me. I wish they hadn’t used this type of insult, but I accept it because the reality is that we all want to see Canelo vs Benavidez.

“Benavidez [being] interim at 175 is wonderful and within the regulations.”

Benavidez accepted eight percent

Not to stop there, Benavidez came out in two interviews to reveal his offer to face Canelo. “The Mexican Monster” was willing to accept just eight percent of the post for the fight to happen.

“Him parting ways with PBC, even though this fight was on the table, it just speaks volumes. I’m not going to be waiting on Canelo,” Benavidez told ESPN after revealing he only wanted $5 million to Canelo’s $60 million [92%].

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz said: “The Canelo vs Benavidez offer was made the first time, which he denied, and the second time too. I respect that but will not allow the truth to come to light.

“I won’t be offended if you delete the present or block me,” he added to Eddy Reynoso.

The fact this offer was present during talks with PBC will ensure Canelo faces more scrutiny when he returns to press row. Right now, everybody is waiting for confirmation of the Munguia fight.

