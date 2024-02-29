According to trainer Robert Garcia, Marcos Maidana ‘must have’ Floyd Mayweather’s tooth on a chain.

“Chino” made the admission after facing Mayweather twice in 2014. Despite losing both bouts, the Argentine made $10 million and said he took away a souvenir.

Maidana claims to have swiped a tooth from Mayweather after knocking it out of his mouth during their September rematch. He wears it around his neck on a custom-made chain.

Garcia has since opened up on the topic and is adamant Maidana wouldn’t say it was true if it wasn’t.

Floyd Mayweather’s tooth ‘was knocked out’

“At that moment, we didn’t even really realize if the blow had caused Money’s tooth to fall out, Garcia told IZQUIERDAZO. “But that right hand that he landed, which actually hurt him, was the bell that saved Mayweather.”

There’s no definitive way to tell whether it was undoubtedly Mayweather’s tooth that came flying out of his mouth. According to Garcia, it could have easily been something else when the punch landed.

“Yes, something flies. You can see that something flies, but I never saw the tooth. It’s possible, actually, but I can’t confirm that because we didn’t even realize it at the time of the fight. It could have been mucus, saliva, something from the blow that hit him, and we didn’t see. When you see the cameras, the replay, and we saw it, you can see that something similar to a tooth flew.

Marcos Maidana made a chain

“If somebody then finds it and brings it [to Maidana], if they gave it’s because it must have been.”

He added: “Later, from what I understood and what was said about the person who found it, he gave it to Chino. I think he made it on a little chain, and he has it hanging [around his neck].”

Mayweather has never admitted his molar hit the canvas, and nor would we expect him to do so. There’s no denying that Maidana gave him a scare in the first fight. Plus, he was a live threat in the second.

There aren’t many boxers who can claim to have shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather twice. Maidana was a special kind of fighter who many believe retired far too soon.

The fact he bossed retirement when walking away at 30 tells its own story about the hard-punching South American legend.

Follow experienced boxing news source World Boxing News on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.