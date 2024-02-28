‘Ryan Garcia was drunk as a skunk – hopefully, he’ll get it together’

Devin Haney hopes opponent Ryan Garcia can ‘get it together for April 20’ after accusing the Golden Boy star of being under the influence at the press conference.

Haney, who squared off with his WBC title challenger in New York despite previous gripes from Garcia regarding the venue, reflected on the media gathering during the aftermath.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Haney was sure Garcia had a few scoops before he showed up for the press tour.

Ryan Garcia needs to ‘get it together’

“He was obviously a little bit different from what happened in Vegas when he ran. He was at the press conference drunk as a skunk,” said Haney. “But, you know, hopefully, he can get it together before April 20 as I’m going have him punch on that day.

On returning to New York, Haney added: “It means everything you know. I fought here a long time ago, well not that long ago, but I fought here at the Hulu Theater. It was a much smaller venue, of course, but it was always my dream to return to New York, and now we’re here.”

Haney has accused Garcia of still attempting to move the fight from New York. “The Dream” hopes the event will continue in the ‘Big Apple.’

“This is huge. This is going to be crazy, and we are in New York City, the media capital of the world. So, you know, it’s bigger, and the world is tuning in. I can’t wait. I’m excited to give the fans a great fight.

“Tell Ryan not to pull out and do not try to get into the fight anywhere else. The fight needs to be here in New York City on April 20. It’s going to be massive.”

Haney vs Garcia

With Garcia’s sobriety and mental state already the hot topic just days in, it could be a long road to April 20. Seven weeks remain between now and then, which gives both fighters ample time to be in the best condition possible.

Haney remains the favorite to win and defend his WBC super lightweight title. However, many of Garcia’s followers are here for the drama, and if he wins, that’s merely a bonus.

If he can pull off a shock in New York, “Kingry” will finally live up to his name as a champion. He faces a tall order, though, so he has to ensure he’s sharp as a tack on fight night.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

