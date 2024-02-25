Floyd Mayweather dismissed as Mike Tyson brands himself ‘TBE’

Despite Floyd Mayweather trademarking it for years, Mike Tyson has taken the boxer’s ‘The Best Ever’ slogan for himself.

Tyson stole Mayweather’s long-time trademark as the former undisputed heavyweight champion emblazoned his clothing, and who would argue with him?

‘Iron Mike’ showed off a new jacket with the words ‘The Best Ever’ written on the back, a direct quote of what Mayweather has called himself for over a decade.

To add insult to the apparent trolling, Tyson said: “The jacket says it all,” when photographed from the back.

Mayweather undoubtedly won’t be happy with the move, which coincides with another interview where the ex-pound-for-pound king branded himself better than Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Mike Tyson takes Floyd Mayweather’s TBE

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Mayweather opened up the debate on ‘TBE” after a period of tranquility.

“I’m really still the face of boxing,” claimed Mayweather despite retiring for seven years. “I’m appreciative of guys like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Sugar Ray Leonard – so many guys who paved the way for me. But there’s only one Floyd Mayweather. These fighters are not better than me.”

On the new generation, Floyd added: “Young fighters, coaches, and managers say, ‘Oh, you’re better than Floyd, you’re better than Floyd.’ That’s good, that’s motivation for the fighter, you can tell him that. But deep in his heart? He doesn’t believe that.”

Pivot host Ryan Clark then put another iron in the fire when he aired another excerpt from the Mayweather conversation.

“They’re boxers, I’m a box office,” he quoted Mayweather, adding: “We’ve seen it all in Vegas now, every big combat sport, the Super Bowl, F1, and still nothing like a Floyd Mayweather mega-fight.

“In comparing himself to boxers of yesteryear and today, Floyd points to his ability to not only earn money but create it.

“Like he said, who made $750 million in ninety minutes fighting or playing sports? There’s only been one. The GOAT debates will continue, but you can’t argue how he changed the game! TBE.”

"The jacket says it all" pic.twitter.com/UaUYikwzhx — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 20, 2024

Tyson says Mayweather is not TBE

Speaking about Mayweather calling himself “The Best Ever,” Tyson has never really been on board through his years behind a microphone as a podcast host.

He previously said about Mayweather: “Floyd’s a great fighter, don’t get me wrong. He had 50 fights. Listen, Sugar Ray Robinson had 40 fights. He lost one. Then he had a 78-fight winning streak.

“Forty, lost one, then a 78-fight winning streak, goddamn. [Julio Cesar Chavez] was 87-0 before he lost. Don’t tell me about, ‘You’re the greatest fighter,’ with 50-0.

“You’re great, no doubt about it, but 50-0? Chavez had 90. He was fighting like, what? Eight times a year? Against whoever was in the rankings. He wasn’t picking, it was, ‘Whoever you want, come on,” added Tyson.

The debate will rage with fans forever, but Tyson can always proclaim to be the pioneer of Pay Per View, paving the way for Mayweather and the rest to follow.

