‘Extra-sporting situations’ cited for six-year heavyweight title delay

The WBA has blamed ‘extra-sporting situations’ for Mahmoud Charr’s secondary heavyweight title not being on the line for 76 months.

World Boxing Association chiefs used the extraordinary phrase to explain away a ridiculous set of circumstances. Two legal challenges to its rulings saw two champions fail to get their title opportunities.

When Charr claimed the title in 2017 against Alexander Ustinov, Fres Oquendo was already in the process of opposing the WBA. Oquendo said his boxing career has been put on hold at no fault of his own since 2014.

WBA heavyweight title situation

Oquendo won a lawsuit that ruled an immediate rematch against Ruslan Chagaev for the WBA heavyweight title. The ruling followed a failed drug test by his opponent. Chagaev subsequently retired after losing to Lucas Browne, who also failed a drug test.

“Big O” never got the opportunity, even as Charr eventually became champion. Charr was hampered in defending the title due to Oquendo’s opposition, as the WBA failed to order a new fight with Oquendo against the next available contender.

Despite retirement, Oquendo opposed the 2021 WBA order for Charr to fight Trevor Bryan. However, Charr was stripped of the title for visa troubles in another messy situation at Don King’s request.

Charr fought that case and won after the WBA reported that Oquendo lost his legal bid to return the organization to court.

“The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois [Eastern Division] granted the World Boxing Association’s legal team’s motion. They dismissed a lawsuit against the body made by Fres Oquendo in January 2021.

“Judge Andrea Wood determined, in applying the relevant WBA rules, that federal court was not the proper forum to consider the allegations in the lawsuit,” said the WBA.

Charr reinstated

There was no such luck with Charr. He had to be reinstated as regular champion after Daniel Dubois lost to Oleksandr Usyk, rendering the championship out of commission.

It’s astonishing that in 2024, the title even exists. However, Charr will fight Kubrat Pulev on March 30 in a first defense in over six years of wrangling.

“Mahmoud Charr vs Kubrat Pulev will be held on March 30 at the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria. The World Boxing Association heavyweight title is at stake.

“Charr is the champion of the pioneer organization. He will be defending his belt after a long period of inactivity due to different extra-sporting situations.

“The veteran will put his belt on the line against another renowned fighter like Pulev in a fight that promises good action in the ring,” they added.

Once the match-up is completed, Usyk will have to face another mandatory match against the winner of Charr vs. Pulev despite beating Dubois to wipe out the same belt.

