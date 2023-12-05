Boxing News: Kubrat Pulev returns Dec 14 on PPV / Rocky Day

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev returns to the ring on December 14 in a Pay Per View attraction.

Boxing News – Kubrat Pulev returns on PPV

The Bulgarian brute faces Poland’s Andrzej Wawrzyk at The Hangar in Costa Mesa. Pulev’s comeback will occur seventeen months after a controversial split decision defeat to Derek Chisora.

Pulev looked to have done enough in London. However, Chisora took the victory on home soil.

The man who Anthony Joshua stopped shows no signs of wanting to retire despite being 42. Warwrzyk aims to build on a first-round knockout earlier this year and upset Pulev.

At 36, Warwzyk has more time on his side than Pulev.

The battle will be shown live on FITE TV, owned by Triller, for $14.99.

Sylvester Stallone – Rocky Day

Hundreds of fans of Rocky and the actor who plays the famous Philadelphia boxer came to Philly to celebrate Rocky Day with “Sly.”

It happened on the steps of the Art Museum, where a statue of the iconic character is located. Stallone was also honored on the 47th anniversary of the release of the original 1976 film.

“Sunday, December 3, it’s ‘Rocky Day,'” Stallone told those present, some in Balboa fedoras, others in boxing robes or leather jackets, almost all with umbrellas on a rainy afternoon. “Remarkable. Who would have believed it? Certainly, none of the 13 schools I attended would have. Nor the studios that rejected a feature film that won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.”

The movie ‘Rocky’ made Philadelphia a co-star and Stallone the champion.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and ‘Rocky’s’ too, because we are very close to all of you, who, believe it or not, is the real-life Rocky,” commented the actor. “Because you live your life on your terms, you try to do your best and keep punching.”

The celebration included a grand opening of the Sly Stallone store inside the Parkway Visitor Center, between the base of the stairs and the Rocky statue.

The store sells replicas of “Rocky” products, apparel, and accessories, all designed and approved by Stallone himself.

