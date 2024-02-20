Floyd Mayweather astonishingly trashed by boxer he made champ

Floyd Mayweather faced a barrage of trash talk from a fighter he once took to the top of the mountain under his Mayweather Promotions banner.

Former ‘Money Team’ member Ishe Smith, who became the first-born Las Vegas native to win a world title, let his ex-boss have both barrels.

“Sugar Shay” is opposed to the fact Mayweather calls himself TBE [The Best Ever] despite once being close to the five-weight king. The pair parted company. Smith has since not had much good to say about his old promoter.

Floyd Mayweather criticized by his former boxer

In a renewed barrage, Smith lambasted Mayweather for allowing his promotional company to fall flat, even branding Floyd selfish.

“They’ll [the fighters] find out the hard way because you’re so caught up in your own f***ing ego, so self-centered that you’re so TBE that the company has fallen to s***, and most of the fighters can’t stand you. That’s all subjective. No one thinks your TBE, just like no one thinks LBJ [Lebron James] is better than MJ [Michael Jordan],” said Smith.

“The company is in the s****er, and boxers barely fight. Yet [you are] flashing money, jewelry, and cars. Been there, done that! Do you want to be a GOAT? How about you teach these young black fighters financial literacy and how to save their f***ing money? How health insurance and retirement are important.

“You s*** on the average worker [who] likes working and caring for your family. [Like] taking care of your responsibilities is something to be ashamed of. Any man who busts their a** taking care of their family is TBE. F***ing moron, blind leading the f***ing blind. I said what I said.”

TBE

On Mayweather putting himself at the top of a list of the best fighters ever, Smith added: “Boxing wouldn’t be what it is today without Ray Robinson.

“You can’t diminish that man talking about his defeats. Any historian knows that [Ray] is the greatest fighter ever to live, who could have competed in any era. No – Ali – boxing isn’t what it is today.

If we are gonna go off pure records Marciano is the greatest HW to ever live. Who thinks that? No one! Argument squashed, gonna live it there. Being gr8 transcends the sport you are in, MJ did, Woods did, Bonds did but got popped dirty. 1’s accomplishments isn’t the only thing — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) February 18, 2024

“If we are going to go off pure records, Marciano [because of his 49-0 record] is the greatest heavyweight ever to live. Who thinks that? No one! Argument squashed.

“I’m going to leave it there. Being great transcends the sport you are in. MJ [Jordan] did, [Tiger] Woods did, and [Barry] Bonds [baseball star] did but got popped dirty. One’s accomplishments aren’t the only thing.”

50-0

Mayweather retired 50-0, having persuaded the Nevada State Athletic Commission to sanction an exhibition against Conor McGregor as a full pro fight. The decision set a precedent and led to Francis Ngannou being able to do similar in 2023.

Ngannou eventually earned a top ten WBC ranking for dropping Tyson Fury. He is now eligible to fight for the title in a rematch. He first must defeat Anthony Joshua on March 8.

Regarding Smith, he hung up his gloves after fighting just once a year from 2016 to 2019 and losing three times. His IBF title win against fellow Contender Series star Cornelius Bundrage in 2013 will remain in the Vegas history books for eternity.

