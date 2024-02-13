Bob Arum reveals the one predicament that could kill boxing

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has revealed the one predicament that could kill boxing as the biggest fights begin to get made.

Arum outlined that he hopes to deal with Al Haymon more ahead of the Premier Boxing Champions‘ first event on Prime Video. He discussed the situation as boxing begins a new era of promoters working together for the good of the sport.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Arum responded to what the new PBC on Prime deal means moving forward.

Bob Arum on promotional companies

“Well, first of all, the Amazon Prime people are first-rate. We have had experience dealing with them in Japan in various fights over a number of years. We have just renewed our Japanese deal with Amazon Prime. They are a great organization,” stated Arum. “Hopefully, they will be able to replicate what they have done in Japan in the United States.

“The only thing I hope is that they don’t overload it with pay-per-view. They do more free fights on the platform because if Al disproportionately uses them to do pay-per-view, that’s a disaster for the sport.

“I have always believed that the pay-per-view fights should be few and far between. We think that as many fights as possible should be free to the consumer because that is the case in all other major sports.

“The best fights are free. If boxing puts all of its fights in any category and puts it on pay-per-view, it will be the death nail for the sport of boxing.

What will kill boxing?

Asked if he wants more collaborations with PBC, Arum warned about the sport’s future.

“If a promotion company isn’t willing to deal with another promotion company, they are insane.

“It’s to reach the best possible audience and do the best fights for yourself and the sport. We have no problem dealing with Oscar’s company Golden Boy, which programs with DAZN. And we have put on many fights with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, another affiliate of DAZN.

“We have had some fights with Al Haymon. We should do more. Boxing should look to have the ability to present the best fights available to the public without regard to which fighters the promoter controls.

“If we don’t do that, we are just going to kill the sport. I am optimistic that as we look ahead in years to come, we will do more and more co-promotions with other companies to offer the best possible fights to the public.”

