Oscar De La Hoya plans Las Vegas Apex move for Golden Boy

Oscar De La Hoya aims to take Golden Boy Promotions to Las Vegas and stage most of the company’s future events in the area.

The former eleven-time world champion has been based in Los Angeles for the entirety of his Golden Boy tenure. Alongside Bernard Hopkins and, initially, Shane Mosley, De La Hoya built a fighting empire.

But as Saudi Arabia threatens to take all the major fights to the Middle East, the ex-pound-for-pound king has big plans for Nevada.

Oscar De La Hoya on Golden Boy’s plans

“Having a presence in a major way, the idea is to build an Apex here in Las Vegas and bring all of the Golden Boy headquarters here,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

“We obviously have LA and eventually will have Florida or New York. We need to have a global presence because I feel that 2024 is going to be a major year for boxing in general.

“I think the momentum we have now, I want to keep going and not stop. So I’ll be having my residency here [Las Vegas] and eventually have an Apex here to bring all Golden Boy fights here to Vegas.

“I just want to bring back the old days. The Mecca of boxing is Las Vegas. I think realistically, within three years, we can start to open up shop.

“We have to take it up to the next level. What I mean by that is building a gym out here, building the Apex housing fighters, cultivating the next champions.

“This is the birth, the home. I want to ensure that people know that not only Golden Boy but also that boxing is Las Vegas’s home.”

Las Vegas is boxing’s capital

De La Hoya had previously stated his preference for Vegas over Saudi Arabia as investors overseas attempt to secure all the most significant fights.

Riyadh Season has succeeded in controlling the heavyweight division so far. De La Hoya wants to block the other weight classes doing similar.

Building younger fighters in Vegas and allowing them to build a fanbase that can eventually breed Pay Per View purchasers is what the sport is all about – longer term.

There’s no better city to do that in than the world’s boxing capital. Saudi Arabia can buy all the events they want, but they will never be able to buy the legacy Las Vegas has rightfully earned.

If Golden Boy does succeed, two major promotions will be Las Vegas strong as Top Rank already has a significant presence in the region.

