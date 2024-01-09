Oscar De La Hoya still prefers Las Vegas over Saudi Arabia

Oscar De La Hoya says he prefers to stage big fights in the United States despite the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a major player in the sport.

Saudi Arabia has taken over the heavyweight division by offering staggering amounts of cash. The likes of Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua have taken the bait.

Riyadh Season continues on February 17 when Fury and Usyk fight for the undisputed title. The clash will be the first four-belt heavyweight battle since 1999.

However, despite the fans getting the bouts they want in the top division, De La Hoya won’t consider staging any of his major fights there just yet.

Giving a possible Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney encounter as an example, the Golden Boy boss believes there’s no logic in taking any Pay-per-view to the Middle East.

Oscar De La Hoya not considering Saudi Arabia

“I was thinking about how it’s a bittersweet deal fighting in Saudi or fighting in Riyadh,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

“You think about Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney. Now, that fight can generate between five hundred and a million homes if it hits a home run. The gate can be incredible here in Las Vegas.

“Riyadh can pay me a boatload of money and stage the fight out there, but you’re doing some injustice to fans here in America. For one, the fight would have to be shown early, but the PR machine behind the whole event wouldn’t be the same.

“The fighters wouldn’t get the publicity or the recognition like fighting here in Vegas. Because when you fight here in Vegas, you start a fire. That fire takes off like wildfire all over the country.

“So, I have to weigh up my options. Do I want the fast money in Riyadh and lose the fans that the fighters need to progress their career.”

Green is green+

Concluding, De La Hoya did add that he would listen if the offer were significant enough,

“Money is money. If it’s green and if Riyadh is going to offer something crazy, then you have to think about it.”

Garcia is still in the hunt to face Haney, according to the former pound-for-pound king. The fighter himself has stated he wants to fight Rolly Romero.

The WBA super lightweight champion could have mandatory obligations, though, meaning Garcia could be left with neither of his first two choices.

One thing is sure: Garcia’s next few fights won’t occur in Saudi Arabia.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.