Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC

World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar.

Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title.

Talks remain ongoing ahead of finalization, with only the date and venue to be ironed out by Premier Boxing Champions.

However, looking at the Nevada State Athletic Commission calendar for May, Wilder vs Ruiz seems to be heading to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo.

Al Haymon has just contests nearing completion for an announcement. They are Wilder vs Ruiz and Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman.

No other significant fights worthy of headlining on the famous Nevada strip are in the works for the next three months. This means a date of May 6 booked at the MGM Grand can only be for Wilder vs Ruiz or Spence vs Thurman.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

The fact Wilder vs Ruiz features a Mexican fighter would logically see that overtake Spence vs Thurman as the wiser choice for the date in question.

Thurman has fought at the MGM before when facing Manny Pacquiao in 2019. However, Spence is yet to grace the strip, and that fight would be better suited to an alternative weekend.

Cinco de Mayo demands a Mexican influence, which Ruiz provides. Coupled with Wilder’s two fights against Tyson Fury. They both lit up the MGM and adjacent T-Mobile Arena in 2020 and 2021.

Haymon needs to strike while the iron is hot. He has to keep Wilder familiar with Las Vegas for any future fourth fight with Fury.

If Wilder beats Ruiz, that will happen, provided Fury comes through Oleksandr Usyk in the coming months.

Cinco de Mayo date

May 6 would also give some understanding as to why the fight is taking so long to announce. Ruiz fought and beat Luis Ortiz in September. While “The Bronze Bomber” blasted out Robert Helenius in October.

The collision was set back then and has been on the cards for at least two years. Therefore, Haymon ensures he gets the maximum exposure for the bout.

Either that, or he’s having trouble nailing down the finer points of the contract.

Hopefully, it’s the former. On that basis, Wilder vs Ruiz should be confirmed in the next few days, the usual amount of time to promote a fight when Canelo Alvarez takes the coveted date.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.