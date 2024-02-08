Billy Joe Saunders resurfaces in video after 33 months out of action

Billy Joe Saunders still has no fight announcement approaching three years out despite resurfacing in a video and looking closer than ever to a ring return.

Saunders ballooned in weight after losing his undefeated record to Canelo Alvarez in May 2021. He looked more like a cruiserweight and was as far from a boxing ring as he could get.

The Briton suffered a broken eye socket in the Texas clash that saw a record crowd witness Canelo’s dominance. However, the was no retirement announcement forthcoming.

‘BJS’ simply disappeared from the spotlight. He refrained from posting any images for two years as leaked and doctored photos contrasted, showing how much timber he’d actually added.

The man himself was taking time out to reassess his career. In October 2023, he came out of hiding and lost a considerable chunk of the bulk he’d added.

Billy Joe Saunders resurfaces in video

It still looks to be the case as Saunders aired his views on a fight taking place in the UK this wekeend. He could possibly make light-heavyweight with a long camp and may be eligible to return by the later summer.

However, whether Saunders has his mindset in fighitng against is another story.

Earning a career-high paycheck from the Canelo fight, rumored to be around the five million dollar mark, Saunders is set for life. He also has duties to undertake as his son begins a route into the sport in the gym.

Saunders can be seen helping his offspring learn the basics of boxing training, with another father-son team potentially on the horizon for the UK fraternity.

Comeback

At 34, it would be a shame if Saunders doesn’t make what seems an impossible comeback. At the height of his star power, he was undoubtedly the most talented British pugilist between 160 and 168 pounds.

He holds a win over Chris Eubank Jr., of which a rematch still has legs. It’s just a question of whether that desire to train is still there after years of enjoying not being on a calorie-controlled diet.

Eubank Jr. is looking for a big fight after turning down the opportunity to face Conor Benn without a British Boxing Board of Control license.

Benn offered Eubank a mega-money deal through promoter Eddie Hearn. However, Eubank stated he would not battle Benn unless he was sanctioned to fight in the UK.

That fight is since on hold, with Saunders at least eight months away from being any sort of replacement. He’d need a twelve-week camp and a warm-up before any consideration of a top fifteen name.

