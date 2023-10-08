Billy Joe Saunders makes public appearance, far from 160 pounds

Billy Joe Saunders made a boxing appearance in public for the first time in a while as the two-weight world champion took in the new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield.

The arena was enjoying its opening night, with promoter Izzy Asif putting on a show topped by Emma Dolan.

Reece Mould vs Martin McDonagh was scheduled to headline when the clash was pulled despite both men weighing in.

Boxing stars attended ringside, including reigning current titleholders Ebanie Bridges and Sunny Edwards.

Asif was delighted with his centerpiece event. He promises that this is still early days for his GBM Sports, and the best is yet to come.

He said, “We’re just getting better and better with each event, and look how far GBM Sports has come in a very short space of time.

“We’ve completed our first arena event with a first-class production. But we’ve got so much more to come. We’ve still really only just started.

“Sadly, we lost Reece Mould v Martin McDonagh earlier in the morning, but what a great fight it was between Emma and Nicola, who both stepped up to make it top of the bill.

“Nicole showed real grit and skill and will return, but Emma is a quality fighter.”

Billy Joe Saunders makes public appearance

Saunders sat with Sheffield boxing icon and ex-cruiserweight ruler Johnny Nelson. Matchroom MC David Diamante also made his presence known.

Dolan retained her Commonwealth strap. However, the fact that Saunders was in the building excited the most boxing fans.

It’s been two and a half years since Saunders lost to Canelo Alvarez, his only defeat in the sport. Putting on weight while enjoying his most significant payday, there were real fears Saunders would walk away at 32.

Twenty-nine months on, and the 34-year-old is aiming to return at middleweight. He wants a super-middleweight clash first before boiling down the extra poundage.

But judging by his weight now, Saunder is around a cruiserweight. His best bet may be campaigning at light heavyweight despite already losing a lot of extra timber.

It was also announced that a fighter Saunders is advising would be signing with Asif.

“To further add to the depth and quality of the GBM Sports stable and Sheffield boxing, I’m thrilled to have signed MyKyle Ahmed with Billy Joe,” said Asif.

“He’s going to be a real star in the future. As the famous saying goes, You haven’t seen nothing yet!”

