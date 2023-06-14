Billy Joe Saunders emerges, everyone is asking the same question

Billy Joe Saunders is back to his best form on social media with a recent callout of knockout specialist Edgar Berlanga.

However, BJS was last pictured in any gym last September, far from any fighting weight. Even then, the former world champion stated he was focused on a return to the sport.

What does Billy Joe Saunders weigh?

Nine months later, Saunders is looking for a way back in, but everyone is asking one burning question. “What does Billy Joe Saunders weigh?”

Judging by several images over the past two years since Saunders lost to Canelo Alvarez, it didn’t look suitable for a comeback.

The ex-WBO middleweight and super-middleweight strap holder needed to “shift some timber” last year. Hopefully, he got some off and has been able to maintain it.

However, Billy is still not posting any images of himself on social media. Without seeing any recent photos of a Saunders transformation, fans are worried the training won’t last.

Having last fought twenty-five months ago when stopped with a terrible eye injury, Saunders emerged recently to discuss a clash with Berlanga.

He asked: “I’m looking for a comeback. You available, bum?”

Berlanga responded: “How’s your eye doing? Can you see now?”

Saunders replied: “I only need one eye for you. You’ve got a record full of bums, so when you want a lesson, hit Eddie [Hearn] up.

“Bring your mum over because after, you’ll be calling me daddy!”

Will Billy Joe Saunders fight again?

Despite the promises to get back into shape after ballooning in weight, the 33-year-old is yet to announce his next move officially. This scenario has led British supporters and detractors to question Saunders’ future.

The last time Saunders got spotted in the public eye was in a Sheffield gym. He looked well over his usual limit.

A likely move up to light-heavyweight would take some of the pressure off the Hatfield man. But not everyone believes the one-time Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren fighter will return.

The one shining light was that the Canelo contest was going his way at one point. The scorecards favored Saunders heading into the second half of the contest.

Saunders suffered a damaging eye injury and retired after the eighth round. But if he can get it together again, he’s still in the mix for big fights and belts.

A return at the end of the year is not out of reach despite that question of weight popping up again. It’s all ifs and buts if he stays in the gym, but he could certainly be back in action early next year.

Friend Tyson Fury is in camp for his next heavyweight title defense. If Saunders joined him, he could have a fighting chance.

There are plenty of fans out there who want to see what Saunders has left in the locker.

