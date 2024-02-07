Exclusive: Regis Prograis talks comeback plans, Davis vs Benn

Former two-time world super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis has spoken exclusively to World Boxing News regarding his comeback.

Prograis, who lost to Devin Haney for only the second time in his career last December, still has huge ambitions in the sport despite the setback. “Rougarou” suffered a unanimous defeat to Haney in a one-sided fight but has since offered no excuses for surrendering his WBC championship.

As he plotted to become a three-time world ruler, WBN asked Prograis how he reflected on the fight almost two months after the DAZN event.

“Devin Haney was better,” he stated honestly to World Boxing News. “I haven’t watched the fight yet, but he was just better that night. I fought the wrong fight, and he capitalized on it. And he was a lot better than I thought.”

Asked about the furor on social media after the punch stats revealed low scores on the part of Prograis, the New Orleanian added: “I don’t really pay attention to social media.

“I don’t know what people are saying about the fight [low punch output]. But Haney won, and that’s that, I moved past it. I know I barely threw any punches because he wasn’t there. His feet were fast.”

On what’s next, Prograis confirmed he will not be moving up to welterweight, as previously speculated.

“I’m staying at 140. I became a two-time world champion [at that weight], and now my goal is to become a three-time world champion. So my move now is to fight who I need to fight to get to another belt.”

The other blemish on Prograis’ record came against Josh Taylor in a highly controversial loss in the World Boxing Super Series. WBN scored that fight for Prograis and still believes he should have been given the verdict.

In addition, asked if a rematch is possible with the Scottish warrior in the future, Prograis wouldn’t rule it out but is adamant a title is the main priority.

“I do see myself fighting Josh again before I’m done with boxing. But like I stated, the goal now is to become a three-time world champion. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Concluding the update, WBN asked Prograis for his thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn reports. Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is sending a formal offer to “Tank” today for a spring clash in the United States.

Benn is not allowed to fight in his own country due to a couple of positive drug tests. The British Boxing Board of Control, the major governing body in the UK, stated publicly that they didn’t believe Benn should be fighting until the test results were cleared up.

“The Destroyer” looked far from that when seeing out a decision win over Peter Dobson on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Airing his views, Prograis was also quizzed about Benn facing Adrien Broner or Devin Haney,

“Conor Benn didn’t really look that good, to be honest. He’s done better before. Maybe he had an off night,” he pointed out. “I would like to see any of those guys fight Benn. They all would be good matchups.

“If Benn and Tank fight, I would favor Tank. He’s smaller, but he has a good boxing IQ. He has fast hands, fast feet, and big power. But if Benn can take the power away from Tank, he has a chance.”

