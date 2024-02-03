Sylvester Stallone chokes up as tributes pour in for Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone cut a somber figure when releasing a video tribute to his Rocky co-star and long-time friend Carl Weathers.

The Hollywood icon addressed fans in front of a famous portrait of himself and Weathers trading blows at the end of Rocky III. Rocky ring announcer Leroy Neiman etched the painting.

Stallone and Weathers shared the screen together in four installments of the Rocky franchise and remain at the forefront of boxing rivalries, fact or fiction.

Portraying Apollo Creed to rave reviews after being plucked from obscurity by Stallone, Weathers became a household name.

Sylvester Stallone leads Carl Weathers tributes

He passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 76 on February 1. Stallone paid a fitting tribute as he fought back tears.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you,” said Stallone. “I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it.

“I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.

“I could never have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, size, power, and athletic ability. But more importantly, his heart — his soul.”

He added: “It’s a horrible loss. I’m standing here in front of this painting because it was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together. And I’ll never forget.

“He was magic. And I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So, Apollo, keep punching.”

Weathers was an NFL linebacker with the Raiders before turning his hand to acting. It was like a duck taking to water as Weathers had the charisma to match his incredible physique.

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

Tributes

Roles in Predator, Happy Gilmore, and many others ran alongside several TV roles. And right up until his death, Weathers was active on social media.

That’s why his passing came as such a shock and why tributes continue pouring in for a film, TV, and boxing legend.

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and celebrating that film at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.” – Jesse Ventura.

“Rest in Paradise, Brother.” – Wesley Snipes.

“I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Carl Weathers. You were a beautiful soul. May you rest in peace.” – Danny Trejo.

