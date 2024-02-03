There is no tomorrow: The immortal Carl Weathers dies – Be Peace

World Boxing News spent February 2nd mourning an absolute legend of the sport after the passing of the immortal Carl Weathers, who died on February 1.

When the news broke, it was hard to deal with. Weathers was not ill and showed no signs of being taken from this planet anytime soon.

His final social media post, as ever accompanied by the words ‘Be Peace’ offered no indications that anything was forthcoming.

Weathers interacted with a commenter discussing a 1977 Burt Reynolds movie Weathers starred in called ‘Semi-Tough.’ The actor was addressing the fact a fan misspelled his name.

“All that money was spent on movie posters and advertising, and Burt never corrected them, huh? Well, I’m glad you corrected everyone, including me. Be peace,” he said.

That night, Weathers went to sleep and never woke up. He didn’t feel any pain and was at peace when he passed on.

Carl Weathers dies at 76

The Weathers family released a statement to confirm his death at 76. It was an unexpected lightning bolt despite Weathers being born in 1948.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Despite being underappreciated as an actor in the mainstream, Weathers had several high-profile roles. Apollo Creed will forever be the standout, which Weathers nailed in four franchise installments.

Several one-liners will remain etched in cinematic history, including ‘There is no tomorrow, ain’t gonna be no rematch, and I want you.”

His untimely death in Rocky IV was met with a wave of upset despite only being in a film. Almost forty years later, it happened for real; many still cannot fathom the loss.

Before Rocky came about and Sylvester Stallone plucked him from obscurity, Weathers was slowly making a breakthrough in acting. He moved into the art form after his NFL career as a linebacker stalled.

Weathers played for the Las Vegas Raiders and was a permanent fixture on the sidelines, even when the team moved from Oakland to Nevada.

Raiders

WBN attended the Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs game back in November. Weathers’ face lit up the big screen before kick-off as he stood on the 50-year line with the rest of the team and staff.

His presence was felt wherever he was. He was a larger-than-life man with a persona off the charts. However, his life didn’t revolve around Rocky.

The Lousiana-born star enjoyed standout roles in Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He also starred alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and as Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

Later in his career, he was nominated for an Emmy after his work on The Mandalorian, an extension of many roles on TV.

After his death, many who worked alongside Carl Weathers paid tribute to his legend.

Apollo Creed

Sylvester Stallone stated on social media: “We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keep punching.”

Adam Sandler wrote: “A true great man. He was a great dad, actor, and athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. He was funny as hell. He loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him whenever we saw him. Love to his entire family, and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Schwarzenegger added: “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. He was an extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.

“Every minute with him, on set and off, was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushed you to be your best to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”

People die, legends pass on, and the world keeps turning. However, the loss of Carl Weathers is especially tough as the man is oblivious to how much he actually meant to people.

World Boxing News will forever be grateful for his life, work, and want for peace in the world. Be Peace, Carl Weathers. Your legend will remain immortal.

