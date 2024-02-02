Walsh vs Teleussinov card set for March 15 at MSG

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the addition of numerous top New York City fan favorites to the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event on Friday, March 15 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The March 15 event is headlined by The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, Undefeated ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland clashing with hard-hitting Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten rounder for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event is presented as part of 360 Promotions’ nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series. Tickets starting at $45 can be purchased at MSG.com.

“When we announced Callum’s return to the Mecca of Boxing I received a wealth of phone calls from many promoters, managers and fighters who wanted to be part of this event,” said Tom Loeffler. “We’re excited to add many of the most popular and talented New York City based fighters for what will be an outstanding night of entertainment on March 15.”

“Tickets are moving very well since they went on-sale last week and I strongly encourage fans to act quickly to ensure entry on fight night.”

Popular Irish light heavyweight Joe Ward, (10-1, 6 KOs), of Moate, Ireland will make his return to Madison Square Garden on the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Event. He hits the ring following a second-round stoppage of Prince Oko Nartey on November 18, 2023 in Letterkenny, Ireland. This will be Ward’s fifth fight at Madison Square Garden including wins over Frederic Julan, Britton Norwood, and Tory Williams.

Irish super featherweight prospect Feargal McCrory, (15-0, 7 KOs), will also see action. Fighting on the Callum Walsh – Ismael Villarreal November 9 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden undercard, the Coalisland, Ireland native won a six round unanimous decision over Nikolai Buzolin.

‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati, (14-0, 8 KOs), will put his undefeated record on the line in a super lightweight contest. Fighting out of Staten Island, New York, the 25-year-old Mati returns to The Theater at Madison Square Garden ring following a ninth-round knockout of Dakota Linger on June 23, 2023. This will be his fifth fight inside the famed venue.

Also added is longtime Long Island fan favorite, super lightweight Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer Seldin, (27-1, 23 KOs). Most recently Seldin knocked out Patrick Okine on October 10, 2023 in the sixth round at Sony Hall in New York City. The all-action Seldin is currently on a six-bout winning streak with all victories coming by stoppage.

Additionally, super welterweight contender Brian Ceballo, (16-1, 8 KOs), returns on the March 15 event. The popular Puerto Rican native has won three fights in a row including a fourth-round stoppage of Kenneth McNeil on November 9, 2023 on the Callum Walsh – Ismael Villarreal undercard. The victory was his fourth fight at Madison Square Garden.

Rounding out the announcements, New York City Police Officer Nisa Rodriguez will make her professional debut in a four round women’s middleweight bout.

Additional information on these fights will be announced shortly.