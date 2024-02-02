Omar Trinidad defeats Jose Perez via eighth-round stoppage

Undefeated Rising Star Omar Trinidad of Boyle Heights, CA, showed once again why he is a force in the featherweight division with an eighth-round stoppage of Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez.

Trinidad won in the main event on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles, CA. The victory settled the heated cross-town rivalry and earned Trinidad the WBC Continental Americas Title.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Trinidad vs. Perez headlined an outstanding night of professional boxing as part of the nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series and

was broadcast globally by UFC FIGHT PASS.

Switching stances throughout the first four rounds, the crafty Perez would attempt to counteract Trinidad’s aggressiveness. Fighting at close range both fighters thrilled the raucous crowd landing huge combinations throughout the first half of the scheduled ten-rounder.

Connecting with a check left hook in the seventh, Trinidad would badly hurt and drop Perez. Early in the eighth the valiant Perez hit the canvas again from a barrage of Trinidad’s power shots as referee Gerard White halting the action at the 1:07 mark.

Fighting in the super welterweight co-feature, Inglewood, CA native Eduardo Perez, (8-3, 2KO), won a spirited six-round split decision over Jose Manuel Gomez, (4-4-1, 4 KOs), of Livermore, CA. Scores were 58-56 twice for Perez and 56-58 for Gomez.

Super featherweight Adan Ochoa, (13-4, 6 KOs), returned to the win column with a second-round stoppage of John Mark Alimane, (8-6-1, 4 KOs). Following a dominant two rounds from Ochoa, Alimane did not leave his corner to start the third.

Undefeated lightweight David Romero, (5-0-1, 1 KOs) continued to shine with an impressive six-round shutout unanimous decision over Luciano Ramos, (2-4). Scores were 60-51 on all three judge’s scorecards as Ramos was deducted one point for hitting on the break in the fifth and two points for holding in the sixth.

Female flyweight Brook Sibrian, (2-0, 1 KOs) stopped game Nikkia Williams, (0-2) at the 1:29 mark of the third round.

Newcomer Abel Mejia, (3-0, 2 KOs), won a four round unanimous decision over Luis Montellano. Scores in the super featherweight battle were 40-36 and 39-37 twice for Mejia.

Opening the card, women’s flyweight Guadalupe Medina, (5-0, 2 KOs), stayed unbeaten with a four round majority decision over Lilian Almarez, (0-4). Scores 40-36 for Medina and 38-38.