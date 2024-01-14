Omar Trinidad ready for anyone in 2024 ahead of return

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions hosted a massive contingent of Southern California media for Hollywood Fight Nights Media Workouts at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym.

“We’re very pleased with this tremendous turnout and media support for our first event of 2024 on Saturday, January 27 at the Commerce Casino and live on UFC FIGHT PASS,” said Tom Loeffler.

“This card has some of the best young talent in boxing and we’re expecting another huge crowd.”

“The card is headlined by the WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship between local-rivals Omar Trinidad and Jose Perez. We’re also excited to announce that Pomona’s Tito Mercado will fight in a ten-round junior welterweight bout in our co-feature.”

Said Boyle Heights, CA native Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11 KOs), “I’ve put the work in and I’m ready to show who’s better. On January 27, I’m going to show the boxing world that I’m ready for anyone in 2024.”

“He talks a good game but I’ve always been better than him and I’ll prove that in the ring,” said Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs) of Oak Hills, CA.

Stated the newly added 2023 Boxing Scene Prospect of the Year Tito Mercado, (13-0-0, 12 KOs), “360 Promotions always puts on a great show and I’m excited to be added to this card. Like always I’m going to put someone’s lights out on January 27.”

Also working out for the media and fighting on the Hollywood Fight Nights card were featherweight contender Adan Ochoa, (12-4, 5 KOs), undefeated female minimumweight Guadalupe Medina, (4-0, 2 KOs), super featherweight newcomer Abel Mejia, (2-0, 2 KOs) and female junior flyweight Brooke Sibrian, (1-0).

Hollywood Fight Nights on Saturday, January 27 is headlined by WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship between Undefeated Rising Star Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11 KOs), of Boyle Heights, CA and cross-town rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs), of Oak Hills, CA. The ten-round main event tops the internationally broadcast UFC FIGHT PASS card.

Advance tickets priced at $250, $150, $100 and $80 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.