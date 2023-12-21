Callum Walsh, Omar Trinidad visit Vegas Toy Drive

Rising Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh and Undefeated Featherweight Contender Omar Trinidad visited the Las Vegas Toy Drive at the World-Famous Dragon’s Lair Gym this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Both fighters were also in Las Vegas as special guests at the UFC 296 event on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center to promote their upcoming fights.

Said promoter Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions, “It was a nice break from training for Callum and Omar to travel to Las Vegas and participate in the Toy Drive that renowned entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman hosts every year and to attend UFC 296. Both are now back in their Los Angeles based training camps preparing for their next big fights; Omar’s on January 27 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles and broadcast on UFC FIGHT PASS and Callum scheduled to fight again in March.”

Considered by many as the leading candidate for 2023 Prospect of the Year, the 22-year-old Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), headlined four huge shows this year in three different venues across the United States; The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Agganis Arena in Boston and the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. He is the reigning WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Champion, most recently defending the title on November 9, 2023 against Ismael Villarreal at the famed New York City venue.

Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11 KOs), of Boyle Heights, CA battles Cross-Town Rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs), of Oak Hills, CA on Saturday, January 27 at Los Angeles’ Commerce Casino in the ten-round main event for the WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship

Broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, tickets priced at $250, $150, $100 and $80 can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.