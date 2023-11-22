Hollywood Fight Nights: Trinidad vs Perez on Jan 27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns to the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, January 27, with another outstanding Hollywood Fight Nights event.

The WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship headlines the card between Undefeated Rising Star Omar Trinidad (14-0-1, 11 KOs) of Boyle Heights, CA, and cross-town rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez (11-2-2, 5 KOs) of Oak Hills, CA. The ten-round main event tops the internationally broadcast UFC FIGHT PASS card.

Advance tickets priced at $250, $150, $100, and $80 are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us.

The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic,’ is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions, visit their website.

Said Tom Loeffler, “We’re very excited to kick off the New Year with this compelling main event. Omar Trinidad has worked his way up the ranks by taking on all comers.

“He just fought in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and now he’s headlining this show at the Commerce Casino on January 27.

“He’s in another tough battle against local rival Jose Perez, and this fight is sanctioned for the WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title.”

Omar Trinidad

Popular in Southern California for his show-stopping knockouts, the all-action Omar Trinidad took his show on the road with a stunning first-round knockout of Andrew Bentley on November 9 in New York City, fighting on the Callum Walsh / Ismael Villarreal undercard.

The victory was Trinidad’s fourteenth in a row and his sixth knockout in his last seven fights.

“Fighting at Madison Square Garden was an amazing experience,” said Omar Trinidad. “But as soon as I got home, we started preparing for January 27. I’ll be ready to put on another great show against Jose Perez.”

Previously on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, Jose Perez will look to re-enter the win column following a hotly contested eight-round split decision loss to highly touted and undefeated prospect Duke Ragan on October 14, 2023. Perez dropped Ragan in the fifth round of the contest.

Stated Jose Perez, “I’m looking forward to this fight with Omar Trinidad. I’ve known him for a while and will prove I am the better man on January 27.

“I’m looking forward to showing my skills on UFC Fight Pass. I’m definitely going to put on a show for the fans.”

Additional fights for the January 27th event will be announced shortly.