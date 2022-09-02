“Chucky” Barrera wants to play on Nov 3 Hollywood Fight Night

Hot prospect Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (1-0, 1 KO), will make his return to action on Thursday, November 3 on the next Hollywood Fight Nights event at the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club, broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS. The scheduled four-round super flyweight bout will come against an opponent to be announced shortly.

The 20-year-old Barrera of Eastvale, CA stunned boxing fans in his victorious pro debut on July 28, 2022 dropping veteran Jesus Godinez three times before the third-round stoppage. The highly anticipated launch of his pro career took place in front of a massive crowd of supporters at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA.

“I was a little bit nervous walking to the ring but once the fight started and we landed on each other that all went away. I can’t wait to fight again on November 3 and keep rolling as a professional,” said the 20-year-old Barrera.

Barrera was an acclaimed amateur compiling a record of 64-5 including first place finishes at the Junior Golden Gloves, Western Elites and Silver Gloves Nationals. Prior to his pro debut, Barrera trained with boxing legend Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.

“I learned so much from training with ‘Chocolatito’, how he works and prepares for a fight. We sparred 48 four-minute rounds and the learning experience of being in the ring with him was amazing.”

Said Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions, “’Chucky’ is one of the most exciting young stars in the sport and we’re very excited to announce his addition to our November 3 event.”

Barrera is managed by Ray Chaparro and trained by Al Franco out of the Warzone Boxing Club in Rialto, CA.

Headlining Hollywood Fight Nights on Thursday, November 3 is the return of fast-rising Irish star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (4-0, 3 KOs), in a scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout.

Advance tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us. The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m.