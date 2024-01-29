Oleksandr Usyk primed to rule in most mediocre heavyweight era

Fans thought the heavyweight era of Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko was the most we could endure. However, the more this last decade plays out, the more boxing will be thankful to have them right now.

After being built up since 2014 when Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder began pushing towards a world title, recent results have seen all three take a knock to their respective legacies.

Every month that seems to go by, something diminishes their achievements or past victories.

Knockout losses, knockdowns, and defeats have marred the trio, previously labeled the top three of this generation.

Looking at the landscape now, boxing can be thankful Oleksandr Usyk came along. Without the Ukrainian master, nobody would have led this era to a satisfying conclusion.

Much like Evander Holyfield in the early 1990s, Usyk can secure his place as the best heavyweight on the planet with one victory on February 17.

Usyk, the dominant force at heavyweight

Of all four remaining players in the heavyweight games, Usyk has been the most dominant, has the most integrity, and is the most significant role model of them all.

In essence, Usyk is the Muhammad Ali of our time period. If he slays the giant next month, the sport will have a recognizable superstar to look up to in the most mediocre top-division era of all time.

Even when the Klitschko’s made America scream out for excitement at 200 pounds plus due to the lack of a hero, at least the brothers had never been involved in any scandal or social media outburst.

Too often have Fury, Joshua, and Wilder been given a pass for shocking statements made against other fighters or in general on their platforms through ‘hacking’ or whatever excuse.

Usyk never has that. He’s the model citizen, the model boxer and the one who deserves to rule as king in his time.

The time has come for the number one heavyweight on the planet to earn his coronation. There’s only one man who stands in his way.

Turki Alalshikh can be credited for stumping up the money where nobody else would tread. And now February 17 takes on the most considerable significance for the boxing purist that the sport has seen in its storied history.

Speaking about being able to give the fans what they crave, Alalshikh has plans that could be overlooking Usyk’s imminent achievement.

Fury and Joshua

“Of course, the biggest one [heavyweight fight] is Fury vs Usyk. Never before have four belts [been on the line] at the same time,” he told DAZN.

“Maybe some regions don’t get a lot of pay-per-views. I understand this, which is why many promoters don’t take the risk because it will cost a lot. But we take the risk, and we talk with them.

“Now, it is only about this fight and also the question about Joshua and Ngannou. Ngannou goes until the end of the round against Fury and thinks he won.

“I like him as a brother, and I like his story. All the people know what the opportunity we had together. I think Tyson will win, but also Ngannou will win to stay until the end of the round.

“The spirit decision against the world heavyweight champion. And now we want to see the new version of Joshua. You see, Joshua looks good in the last fight.

“I tell him to keep this coach with you. He is good; he is changing Joshua and focusing now. He is seeing the right way now for him.

“If he has success, the big fight is against the result of Fury vs Usyk. If he doesn’t succeed, people want to see this fight.

Saudi backing

Not one mention of what if Usyk wins and who he will face next. Will he be dropped like a hot brick to carry on with his own mandatories?

Will the Saudis back his run as he defends against Filip Hrgovic, Zhilei Zhang, and the next WBA challenger? – All will be revealed.

But at 37 years old, Usyk may defeat Fury and decide to walk off into the sunset as a legend and one of the greatest boxers of his generation. Undoubtedly, he’ll be the best heavyweight if he pulls it off.

Should Fury win, he too can claim that honor. However, his previous wins can be picked apart, and he will forever be debated for some of his opponent choices and trips to the canvas.

There can be only one.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.