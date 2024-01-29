Gervonta Davis identically copied sickening Manny Pacquiao KO

When dropping Ryan Garica in their Pay Per View battle, Gervonta Davis mimicked Manny Pacquiao’s most devastating knockout.

In a new side-by-side video that went viral, Davis is seen pulling off the exact same move as the Filipino legend used against Ricky Hatton to a tee.

The movement of both is uncanny and shows Davis not only learned his craft from mentor and Pacquiao’s long-time rival Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao took out Hatton in 2009 with a shuddering left hand. The Briton lay prone on the canvas and didn’t move. The third man in the ring could have counted to ten four times over.

Davis used the exact move to drop Ryan Garcia on his way to a career-best Pay-Per-View performance and a place in the Pound for Pound Top Ten.

Gervonta Davis mimics Manny Pacquiao’s move

Gervonta Davis x Manny Pacquiao difference between a counter shot and loading up on a punch 🤝 #boxing pic.twitter.com/7fHMFNnzJn — Dave1108 (@Dave1108ebk) January 20, 2024

Garcia brushed off the stoppage, which was nowhere near as tough to take as Hatton’s. It was a blow Hatton described as the trigger for his life spiraling out of control.

“I was going deeper and deeper into depression,” Hatton told BBC Radio 5 Live after making his struggle public.

“But I was getting depressed. I was going out and having a few drinks. The worst thing you can do with depression is add alcohol to it.

“I needed something to get my backside into gear and pull my finger out. Sometimes you must hit rock bottom to think, ‘Blimey Ricky, get a grip.’

“Depression is a serious thing. After my defeat to Manny Pacquiao, I contemplated retirement and didn’t cope with it very well.”

Hatton spent three years dealing badly with the loss before a failed comeback in 2012.

Garcia

To his credit, Garcia was back within eight months and lives considerably cleaner than Hatton ever did. But who knows what true effect the Davis victory will have on him in the long term.

If his recent behavior is anything to go by, Garcia is struggling. He went from wanting Devin Haney to Rolly Romero before missing out on the latter.

Now, Garcia has to try to salvage his reputation by bringing Haney back to the table. Many are questioning his mindset.

He said: “At the end of the day, Rolly and Pitbull [Isaac Cruz] do what you want. I don’t need any of you at all,” pointed out Garcia when the pair agreed to fight each other.

“None of you want to fight to make the biggest purse of your life. It’s not my problem. Go ahead and fight between yourselves.”

Fellow fighter Mykal Fox was dumbfounded. He stated: “Confusing. First Rolly, then Dev, then Rolly again.

“Didn’t even know Cruz was an option. How do you call people out and say you don’t need them?”

Fox responded to ex-world champion Jamel Herring asking if “Someone [could] please explain his mindset here.”

The drama continues.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.