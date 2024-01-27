Floyd Mayweather bails after Garcia vs Haney collapse and divorce

Floyd Mayweather is nowhere to be seen as Ryan Garcia picks up the pieces of a failed marriage and the collapse of a fight against Devin Haney.

Within days of linking up with Mayweather, Garcia changed his mind from facing Haney to Rolly Romero. He also announced he’d be splitting from his wife just minutes after sharing the birth of his son.

Many of Garcia’s fans at the time thought those actions were out of the ordinary for the Golden Boy star. Some even thought Mayweather was pulling the strings and advising Garcia on what to put into the public domain.

Two weeks later, Mayweather and Garcia seem to be on entirely different pages following the announcement of Romero facing Isaac Cruz.

Garcia has no fight for his April 20 date. However, promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated he’s working on something big. It’s not ideal for Garcia, who has been vocal in his power tug-of-war with De La Hoya for a long time.

“I think Rolly fighting Cruz [on March 30] is a great appetizer for what is to come for Ryan. But the winner of that fight can get into the Ryan sweepstakes, so I am glad they are fighting.

“I don’t even think Rolly knew what was going on. And I obviously praised Rolly. I wished him all the best. Now, he is going to be fighting a pitbull as an appetizer to the main course, and that is Ryan Garcia.

“We have April 20 [for Ryan Garcia]. That’s the date I will announce something really big when it gets signed.”

Floyd Mayweather’s role in Ryan Garcia collapse

As Garcia picks up the pieces of his relationship with De La Hoya, many are now questioning the role Mayweather had to play.

“Ryan Garcia got played. He deserved it listening to Floyd Mayweather and backing out of the deal with Devin Haney.

“He really thought he would get Rolly and an easy WBA title. The jokes are on him now. Go crawl back to Haney or face Matias next,” said one commenter.

Another went deeper by stating: “Floyd Mayweather did Ryan Garcia dirty. Nasty work!”

Whether the Haney fight can be repaired alongside Garica and De La Hoya’s relationship remains to be seen.

