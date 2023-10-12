WBA orders Goulamirian vs Dorticos / Dalakian vs Akui set

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the bout between Super Cruiserweight Champion Arsen Goulamirian and his mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos.

The pioneer organization gave a 30-day period to negotiate the bout, which began this Tuesday, October 10, 2023 and will end next November 10. Both parties received the formal notification signed by Carlos Chávez, president of the championships committee of the organization.

According to Championship Rule C.11, the champion must defend the title against the official contender every nine (9) months from the date he became the champion. In Goulamirian’s case, his last mandatory defense was November 11, 2022 and his next mandatory championship fight should have been before August 11, 2023.

On the other hand, WBA rule C.13- WBA Fighting Limitations, states that the champion cannot fight a boxer who is not the official challenger within sixty (60) days before the mandatory defense period expires.

In case both parties do not reach an agreement or any of them refuses to sign the contract, the WBA may call for a Purse bid under the WBA rules.

Dalakian vs Akui

World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight world champion, Ukrainian Artem Dalakian, will face Seigo Yuri Akui in a mandatory fight of the pioneer body on November 15, in Kokugikan, Japan.

The bout will be part of the Top Rank event and will be the co-main event between Takuma Inoue and Jerwin Ancajaa in the main bout for the WBA 118-pound belt.

Dalakian will face his mandatory opponent away from home in what is a big challenge for the champion. He is coming off a tough fight in January against David “Medallita” Jimenez, in which he had to work hard to win by unanimous decision.

The Azerbaijan native but Ukrainian national knows what it’s like to face good opponents and that’s why he has a great career in which he remains undefeated at 36 years of age.

Seigo Yuri Akui has earned his spot thanks to his recent performances, accumulating six wins in a row since 2019 and has won fights against good level opponents to move up in his career to earn this opportunity. At 28 years of age, he will be going for his first world opportunity and wants to make the most of this home showdown.

Dalakian has 22 wins, no losses and 15 knockouts. Akui has 18 wins, 2 defeats, 1 draw and 11 wins before the fast track.