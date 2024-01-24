Usyk tells Lennox Lewis ‘I cried’ when you KO’d Mike Tyson

Lennox Lewis made heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk cry when he defeated Mike Tyson two decades ago.

Usyk made the admission as he spent some time in the presence of Lewis before the Ukrainian heavyweight aims to emulate his undisputed feat.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Lewis discussed all things boxing. Usyk then appeared and joined in the conversation.

Lewis was then told he made the current three-belt king cry when he was a youngster in 2002.

Fight Hub asked Usyk, ‘What is your favorite fight of Lennox’s?’ – as the pair obviously held enormous respect for each other at that moment.

Usyk cried when Lennox Lewis KO’d Mike Tyson

Usyk responded: “He is a legend. I cried after [the Mike] Tyson [fight]. I thought Mike[would] win, but no [it was] Lennox.”

On what he could learn from Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion in the sport, Usyk added: “[He’s the] Champ. Absolute,” in his broken English.

If Usyk can defeat Tyson Fury on February 17, his world will change forever. Mr.’ I am Feel’ will be known as the best heavyweight of his generation and undoubtedly the number one since Lewis himself.

Saudi Arabia will set the scene for Riyadh Season’s continuation as Usyk and Fury put their respective WBO, IBF, WBA, and WBC belts on the line.

Lewis has already sided with Fury for the victory after stating: “For the record, I’m looking forward to welcoming Fury or Usyk to the Undisputed club.

“I’m glad they have decided to chase history. It [February 17 in Saudia Arabia] should be a great fight. A good big un’ beats a good little un’ – advantage Fury.”

However, the Londoner has always praised Usyk as a sensational talent who can defeat anyone on his day.

Lewis on Fury vs Usyk

Discussing how he’d deal with both fighters, Lewis said on Fury: “I would just go after him. I’d go after him because I like to go after big guys.

“I feel like I can fight, so it’d going to be a fight.”

On Usyk, he added: “I would rush him. I’d show him he doesn’t belong in my weight classes.

“Fury might do that because he has the weight and knows how to use his weight. He’s used his weight in the Deontay fights, and it’s worked for him.

“He knows how to come forward throwing punches. I don’t think in this fight he’s going to move back. He doesn’t need to be.”

Oddsmakers can barely split Fury and Usyk before the first bell. This is a new phenomenon for Fury since he regained the heavyweight championship.

Since Deontay Wilder was dispatched in February 2020, Fury has been an overwhelming favorite in every fight. Usyk is undoubtedly the only fighter on the planet right now who has any chance of ending Fury’s undefeated run.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.