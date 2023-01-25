Oleksandr Usyk accuses ‘Belly’ Fury of stalling deal over money

Oleksandr Usyk has accused Tyson Fury of choosing money over glory as an undisputed heavyweight title deal stalls between the pair for the spring.

Usyk and Fury had been locked in talks since last year. However, the potential to take the clash to the Middle East has brought complications.

While the Ukrainian has agreed on a deal with regional investors, according to promoter Bob Arum, Fury has not.

Oleksandr Usyk questions’ Belly’

The situation led to Usyk questioning Tyson – who he calls ‘Belly‘ – over his willingness to fight after an original date in March was scrapped.

“Fury, you talk about greatness in boxing. At the same time, you say, ‘give me a lot of money,’ said Usyk.

“Greatness in Boxing is not determined by money. Greatness comes from a victorious path.

“You say that I avoid you, although I never have. In fact, I’ve even come to you. I’m ready to box with you even without any prize money!”

Fans who want the collision to happen will be weary of the consequences of a deal not going down between the pair yet. Similar happened with Fury and Anthony Joshua.

A blockbuster between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford also fell apart, disillusioning the boxing public.

Canelo vs John Ryder news

One fight that seems to be on the cards is Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder. The World Boxing Council offered a positive update on the fight recently.

“Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing assures that the talks between “Canelo” and Brit John Ryder are well advanced,” they said. “The venue for the fight where Canelo will defend his titles has not yet been defined.

“According to Hearn, it is doubtful that the Mexican and the Briton will face each other in the United States, so there are three options.

“The first is Great Britain, a market that “Canelo” has wanted to enter for a long time. That would be very good for him.

“The second possibility is Mexico, with Guadalajara as the main venue. Canelo has expressed that Akron Stadium is an excellent place to hold a fight.

“The latest is the Middle East, with places like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. More and more boxing is taking place there.

Canelo underwent wrist surgery last year, from which he has recovered well.

In his most recent fight, he defeated Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin at the close of a great trilogy last September.

