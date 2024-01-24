Callum Walsh pitted against Dauren Yeleussinov on March 15

Undefeated Super Welterweight, ‘King’ Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cork, Ireland, will battle on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Friday, March 15, against hard-hitting Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov.

Walsh faces the 11-3-1, 10 KOs in the ten-round main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The event will be broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Walsh vs. Yeleussinov is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series. Tickets starting at $45 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased at MSG.com.

“Following Callum’s impressive performance before an energetic crowd on November 9 in his debut at Madison Square Garden, we started making plans for him to headline again on a truly special New York City Irish weekend,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Dauren Yeleussinov presents another tough test for Callum in the main event and we look forward to announcing an action-packed undercard featuring some of the top New York City based fighters.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Callum Walsh back to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for another exciting night of boxing at ‘The Mecca’,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events & Operations, MSG Entertainment. “Callum follows in the footsteps of some of Ireland’s biggest stars – John Duddy, Andy Lee, Matthew Macklin and Michael Conlan with fighting at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day weekend and we expect to welcome back the loyal Irish fans.”

Headlining at The Mecca of Boxing on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Walsh made a strong impression on the raucous boxing crowd in the famed venue with a dominant ten-round decision over top local prospect Ismael Villarreal, (13-1).

The March 15 event at Madison Square Garden will be the second straight year Walsh has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a headlining fight, previously defeating Wesley Tucker on March 16, 2023 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA in front of a huge contingent of Irish boxing fans.

Following a sensational 2023 with four victories, three by knockout, Walsh was named the Prospect of the Year by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in addition to being honored as the UFC FIGHT PASS Athlete of the Year.

A native of Kayindy, Kazakhstan and brother of 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yelussinov, Dauren considers Brooklyn, New York his second home. Fighting in Almaty, Kazakhstan on March 21, 2023, the southpaw Yelussinov knocked out Bakhrom Payazov in the second round. Seven of his ten knockouts have come in the first two rounds.