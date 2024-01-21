Oscar De La Hoya’s Ryan Garcia relationship sinks to new low

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia’s relationship sunk to a new low when the pair joked about potentially fighting each other.

The partnership has seemingly become untenable. The pair don’t see eye to eye on anything put out in the public domain.

It’s been almost two years since the cracks first began to appear. And despite De La Hoya getting a huge fight with Gervonta Davis over the line for Garcia, things seem to be getting worse.

As with a previous breakdown with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, the fragile situation is out in the open. It looks to be a matter of time before they go their separate ways.

De La Hoya is attempting to put Garcia’s next fight together. But judging by exchanges, the promoter and boxer relationship is far from being on the same page.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia’s relationship turns sour

Things took a turn for the worse when Garcia negated his initial De La Hoya order to make a Pay Per View blockbuster with Devin Haney.

Garica pulled out after spending time with Floyd Mayweather. His reason for the withdrawal raised plenty of eyebrows.

“Devin lost his shot. He thought it was Haney vs Garcia, but he should’ve known it was Garcia vs Haney. He did 35,000 PPV buys [vs. Regis Prograis, so I’m the A-side],” Garcia said when filmed by Inside Fighting.

Golden Boy chief De La Hoya then said a fight with Rolly Romero was also off.

“Rolly priced himself out. It’s looking like Ryan Garcia vs Jose Ramirez is getting close and happening.”

Amazingly, Garcia publicly shot down De La Hoya again. He stated: “No, Ramirez, Let’s make that clear.”

De La Hoya vs Garcia

The super lightweight star added: “It’s Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya at this point,” in a fresh low for the duo.

Attempting to make light of the plight they find themselves in, De La Hoya concluded: “Ryan Garcia, just please do not hit me in my abs. I just got them done,” about his reported surgery enhancement.

Before the whole mess erupted, bubbling to the surface, De La Hoya eluded to Mayweather’s link-up with Garcia being the problem.

“Ryan is young. He is just now maturing. I genuinely feel like he has a lot of bad advice because many people out there will give you the wrong advice,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.

“It’s a cruel world out there when you are the top dog. You are the money maker and have all these whispers in your ear [Mayweather].

“I just hope he finds that one person who will give him the best advice and wants the best for him.

“Well, I thought I could have been that person, but he listens to other people [like Floyd], and it’s something that I cannot control.

“I just have to do the best job possible for him. He asked me to get Haney, and I will gun for that, hopefully in March or April.”

With Mayweather on the scene and having Garcia’s attention, De La Hoya struggles to keep his number one fighter for the second time since 2018.

