Floyd Mayweather warned not to make moves on Ryan Garcia

Golden Boy Promotions warned Floyd Mayweather that his friendship with boxer Ryan Garcia has to remain non-promotional.

The five-weight legend partnered with Garcia before the super lightweight altered his previous fight plans and took fire from ex-opponent Oscar De La Hoya.

Golden Boy, who De La Hoya heads, wants to ensure nothing between Garcia and Mayweather could threaten their contract.

De La Hoya had previously stated that all was good between the pair, provided there was no working relationship. However, the eleven-time world champion seems to be becoming impatient.

“I think that it’s great that Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia are running together. He can soak up all of the knowledge from Floyd. A young kid who can be amongst greats,” De La Hoya told Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today.

During Ortiz vs Lawson fight week, De La Hoya stated: “I haven’t spoken to him whatsoever. I don’t know exactly what’s happening with him and his team.

“He has an advisor. He has other people whispering in his ear. I’m here whenever he wants to talk. But my specific instructions two weeks ago were, ‘Oscar, get me Haney.'”

Floyd Mayweather warned on Ryan Garcia

Targeting a sterner notice to his 2007 conqueror, De La Hoya made it plain for all to see that Mayweather shouldn’t cross any boundaries.

“Pre-run with Floyd = Ryan wants Haney. Post-run with Floyd = Ryan wants Rolly,” De La Hoya pointed out regarding Garcia’s decision to break off his Haney interest on social media without informing him first.

He added: “Golden Boy has worked with Ryan Garcia since he turned pro. Together, we have made him the biggest draw in boxing. We will make his fight with Rolly into a huge event, as we always do.

“Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring, that’s great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter, like it says here, f*ck off.”

Garcia was filmed running with Mayweather in the early hours before engaging in chats seen as softening up the Pay Per View star by fans.

Mayweather told Garcia that Haney wasn’t a star and aligned his new friend with Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez at the top of the boxing tree.

The man ditched by Garcia disagrees; Haney – who was also once mentored by Mayweather, responded: “If Ryan was such a big draw, why did he only fight on PPV once?

“He never fought on PPV before, never after! Why he couldn’t sell out the last arena he fought in?”

Haney has since been linked to facing Sandor Martin as Garcia hopes to bypass Ismael Barroso for a shot at Rolly’s WBA title.

