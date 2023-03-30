Floyd Mayweather faces Gervonta Davis after ‘petty a**’ revelation

Floyd Mayweather appeared alongside former fighter Gervonta Davis in Las Vegas last weekend despite an apparent wedge between the pair.

Davis made a startling admission when commenting on a Ryan Garcia post on social media before the David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight.

Tank said: “What that Floyd petty a**, he said I couldn’t use his gym anymore?

“Nah, it’s not what I heard. It’s what I know. Chump!”

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis

Days later, Mayweather arrived at the MGM Grand for Benavidez vs Plant and confronted Davis in what looked like a front. Whether Mayweather requested Davis for the face-to-face or he let the comment fly – has conflicting versions.

However, it’s now happened multiple times when Davis has posted something derogatory about Mayweather or his promotional company on social media.

It heightened when Davis left Mayweather Promotions. Each time it happened, Davis deleted the tweets before the gulf between them widened.

Ultimately, Davis announced he would still be open to working alongside Floyd and Leonard Ellerbe.

The latter, the Mayweather CEO, has been constant in his support of Davis throughout the fallout. Ellerbe won’t have a bad word said about the lightweight star, some belief in the hope of a reconciliation.

On the face of it, Davis is being unprofessional towards Mayweather and his company by slating him one minute only to delete the next. Then to roll up beside Mayweather at a major Pay Per View event seems dumbfounding.

It leads all to wonder, ‘what is going on with Floyd and Gervonta?’

Davis vs Garcia

Garcia, who faces Davis on April 22, has already aired his views on his opponent in the public domain.

“Look at how he represents himself. He’s not even here. It’s been over an hour. It’s unprofessional,” Garcia said at their press conference.

“We’ve gotta rush this promotion for your little issue, so why aren’t you here?”

Davis eventually pushed through with his media duties, with Ellerbe present as he did so. Mayweather, however, was not anywhere to be seen.

The whole problem between Davis and Mayweather is highly contradictory. One minute Davis is bellowing his dislike for the boxing legend. The next, he’s making nice comments or spending time with him.

Add in the fact that they no longer work together, which makes for a dumbfounding situation that will soon be tested to the limit.

Gervonta Davis is expected to be sent to prison in early May over several charges. An appeal for a non-custodial sentence has already been denied.

Mayweather went through a similar scenario after fighting Miguel Cotto in 2012. So come the next few months, Davis might need Floyd more than ever.

