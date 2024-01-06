Ryan Garcia backtracks on Devin Haney ‘diuretics, needles, and IV’

Ryan Garcia has removed a post criticizing Devin Haney’s possible use of diuretics and needles to rehydrate for fights in IV treatment.

The Golden Boy star was critical of Haney days before the pair began discussing a possible Pay Per View blockbuster. WBN saved the tweet by Garcia, which the super lightweight star decided to remove.

“If it’s true that Devin is using diuretics and needles for IV to rehydrate, then it will be found out,” said Garcia. “I got no smoke with Snac if they follow the rules despite the rumors.”

He added: “The way he cuts that much weight so quickly is alarming – though, I’ll tell you that.”

Ryan Garcia backtracks on Devin Haney view

Garcia seems to have no problem with Haney now, as both accepted plans to open serious negotiations for the spring clash. However, before the Garcia questions, Gervonta Davis had similar worries about Haney.

The pair become embroiled in a spat before Garcia moved in to steer Haney away from Davis.

“Get that Snac sh*t outta boxing,” said Davis before Haney responded.

“Tank is a p*ssy. He’s scared to death of me. He always says he wants to fight when I have a fight lined up already. Well, now I’m free! Let’s make it happen.”

Davis fired back: “I promise you. Your father is going to cry for what I’m going to do to you. That’s on my dead homie. Your best bet is to enjoy it while you can.”

Speaking to Tha Boxing Voice, Haney confirmed doubts about a future agreement with the Al Haymon star.

“I’m not doing no catchweight. I am not doing a rehydration clause. I’m the champion at 140lbs,” pointed out Haney.

“We’re doing throwback boxing. The best fights were the best and are 100%. May the best man win. No excuses.”

Davis vs Haney

The truth about Davis vs Haney is that Premier Boxing Champions had to finalize its position with Prime Video before conducting any real business. That’s still in the process as Haymon begins securing dates around the United States for his multi-fight deal with the network.

Davis admitted he was unsure of what was happening.

“Al was supposed to call me last night, but he didn’t. Probably going over that deal with Stephen [Espinoza] that nobody told me about. So if you see me elsewhere, you know what’s up.”

The uncertainly surrounding Davis allowed Garcia to swoop in for a lucrative Haney payday. However, his comments about Snac will surely make their way into any drawn-up contract.

Meanwhile, Haney’s Snac representative Victor Conte assured fans that his system equals drug-free fighters.

“When a fighter is with Snac, it means they are a clean boxer doing stringent VADA testing,” he stated.

Haney vs Garcia is targeted for the spring of 2024.

