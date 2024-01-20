‘A special kid, the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather’ – badly KO’d

Premier Boxing Champions fighter Chris Colbert is counting the cost of a massive knockout having been labeled the next Floyd Mayweather.

It’s a burden many have had to bear and one that comes with a hiding to nothing. This is because it’s simply impossible to follow the master.

Recently, following a hellacious knockout at the hands of Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela, a prediction from one high-profile sports commenter went viral.

Stephen A. Smith bestowed the pressure and curse on Colbert that has since come back to bite him. Many took pride in mentioning this on social media.

The backlash came after Smith said the following about Colbert in 2020:

“Yo, Y’all. I just finished watching this kid, Featherweight Chris Colbert. Let me tell you all something: lightning quick. Spectacular boxer.

‘The closest thing to Floyd Mayweather’

“He’s the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather I’ve seen as a talent. He might be too small for Gervonta Davis, but skill-wise, he can fight with anyone. He’s Special!”

Colbert was 15-0 until running into Hector Garcia in 2022. His first loss led to a comeback against Valenzuela in March 2023. The American got through via the tiniest of margins amidst robbery calls.

At the post-fight press conference, Colbert now famously stated he wouldn’t offer Valenzuela a rematch.

“He was being a sore loser. He should’ve never been a sore loser,” said Colbert. “If he would’ve taken the loss like a man, I would’ve given him a rematch like I took my loss like a man when I lost.

“I’d have given him a rematch, but he was being a sore loser, so now he ain’t getting nothing.”

Colbert vs Valenzuela rematch

A few months later, it was put to Colbert by his promoters that a return with Valenzuela was needed for him to move on with his career despite the controversy.

He eventually agreed and was battered and wiped out by the tough Washington-based Mexican in six rounds. Valenzuela won every round and left nothing to chance.

Ironically, in the aftermath, Colbert asked Valenzuela for a rubber match.

Floyd Mayweather

ESPN’s Smith comparing Colbert to Floyd Mayweather is something these high-profile figures on TV should be warned against.

There’s no need to put anything further on the shoulders of a fighter who has talent but needs to be nurtured and mature before he gets anywhere near that level.

It took Mayweather several years to become a Pay Per View superstar. Colbert must return to the drawing board and ignore further comparisons to the great one.

