‘Cry me a river!’ Eddie Hearn dismisses ‘hypocrisy’ over drug test

Eddie Hearn responded to being called out for ‘hypocrisy’ after bringing up ‘usually not published’ atypical drug test findings for Artur Beterbiev.

Hearn spoke to several media outlets about the need for transparency over Beterbiev’s testing, which brought about raised levels of HGH and testosterone.

Nobody made a big deal despite Hearn’s pleas because the findings were not abnormal and did not represent a failure.

Beterbiev was fuming over the insinuation that he had done something wrong.

But despite this well-known fact regarding VADA procedures, the Matchroom boss questioned why more media were not looking into Beterbiev.

The Essex man claimed that more scrutiny would have accompanied the results if it were a Matchroom fighter.

Victor Conte, a long-time detractor of Hearn’s dealings with failed drug tests from his fighters, disagreed as Conor Benn has two unexplained adverse findings from sixteen months ago.

Eddie Hearn questioned

The Snac founder made his feelings clear when directing his questioning at Hearn.

“Was Eddie Hearn playing “mind games” when he ‘talked his head off’ about Beterviev’s “atypical” test results?

“Atypical test results are not positive tests and are not normally made public. He repeatedly predicted a one-punch KO by [Callum] Smith? Why?

“Does anyone see the hypocrisy of Hearn asking for more ‘science’ about Beterbiev’s “atypical results” [not positive] when his own boxer Conor Benn has not been willing to provide any science he supposedly has for two positive drug tests?”

Hearn responds to Conte

Following Smith’s seventh-round stoppage loss, Hearn responded to Conte. He said: “You’ve got some front.

“You talk about hypocrisy when you are one of the most prolific drug cheats in the history of sport? Cry me a river, you bellend.”

Hearn referenced Conte’s part in the Balco trial that landed him jail time. Since then, Conte has become a significant player in the sport by supplying nutrients to world champions such as Devin Haney and Terence Crawford.

Defending his need for clarity from Hearn, Conte replied to the insult.

“So, Eddie Hearn is now name-calling instead of responding to my questions. Once again, Eddie. YES or NO. Have any Matchroom boxers had an “atypical” drug test result in the past?

“If so, how many and why were they not disclosed? Thank you.”

A fan responded with an ‘interesting question, to be fair’ – Hearn didn’t give Conte the satisfaction of an answer.

Meanwhile, Benn returns on February 3 in Las Vegas for his second fight outside of the UK since being denied a license to fight in his home country.

