Deontay Wilder suffers huge drop in WBC rankings, streak over

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder took a massive setback in his quest for another title shot under the organization.

Wilder was hoping to be in line for a chance at the winner of a two-fight undisputed saga featuring old rival Tyson Fury and three-belt ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

Before fighting on Saudi Arabia’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ bill, Wilder had been the number one contender for almost four years. That streak was expected to lead to a possible fourth fight with Fury.

Deontay Wilder drops down WBC ratings after loss

However, “The Bronze Bomber” lost to Joseph Parker and is now down to the eighth spot. From there, the only way to gain a championship chance is to be voluntarily selected by the titleholder.

Due to Wilder’s ability to knock people out with one punch, it’s hard to see anyone choosing Wilder before his retirement kicks in at 40.

The American puncher has less than two years in the ring after giving himself a cut-off point. It looks increasingly likely that Wilder will leave the sport a one-time world ruler.

To compound his misery, nemesis Anthony Joshua – who Wilder would be fighting if Parker didn’t dominate him, took the top spot away from him.

Ranked number two is Cuban Frank Sanchez. He also scored a victory on the mammoth December 23 card. Parker comes next before another from the event, Agit Kabayel.

The top four lines up with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman’s promise that the heavyweight bonanza would act like a quarter-final for the following mandatory.

If this concept continues, Joshua should face Sanchez rather than ten-rated Francis Ngannou. There’s not as much money for AJ in taking the Sanchez option, though.

Therefore, Joshua will fight Ngannou on March 8 before leaving the WBC behind and focusing on the IBF. That means Sanchez should be WBC number one if he can stay undefeated until Fury vs Usyk concludes.

Joshua vs Hrgovic will likely be approved for the vacant strap at the end of March. Whoever wins from Fury and Usyk will almost certainly be stripped within days of their greatest triumph.

WBC heavyweight rankings – January 2024

1 Anthony Joshua (GB)

2 Frank Sanchez (Cuba) CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

3 Joseph Parker (New Zealand) INTL

4 Agit Kabayel (Germany) NABF

5 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) SILVER

6 Jared Anderson (US) USWBC

7 Daniel Dubois (GB)

8 Deontay Wilder (US)

9 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia)

10 Francis Ngannou (Cameroon/France) *CBP/P

11 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

12 Joe Joyce (GB)

13 Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) *CBP/P

14 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Canada)

15 Fabio Wardley (GB) BBBofC/COMM *CBP/P

